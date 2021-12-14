In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of Xiaomi’s best-selling scooters is the Mi Electric Scooter 1S, which Amazon also has on offer temporarily.

Electric scooters have already occupied our cities, especially the models of one brand: Xiaomi, which clearly dominates the sector with a design that has already been copied by practically all its rivals, as well as its characteristics, turned into a standard.

To this day, his scooter Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S It is the reference of its catalog, the mid-range that offers 25 km of battery autonomy and a maximum speed of 25 km / h that it easily reaches, but also a fairly reasonable price.

Normally it costs 449 euros, although temporarily Amazon has this Xiaomi scooter on offer for 349 euros, a fairly large discount that will surely make the units sell out quickly, so if you are interested in buying it you better hurry.

This new Xiaomi scooter renews the standard range of the brand, extending the battery autonomy up to 30km and maintaining the maximum speed at 25 km / h.

Not only can you get it with a 100 euro discount, but also I would arrive in time to give it away at Christmas, if this is your goal, something that with so little to do on the 25th cannot always be taken for granted.

With the 25 km of battery it has, it is more than enough to go to work and study and then come back, although if you need something else you can always connect it since it charges fairly quickly, in about five hours for a full charge.

When buying an electric scooter it is normal that you have many doubts. So that you know what you have to look for, in this guide we explain everything you must take into account to choose the most suitable model for you.

It has an integrated screen and light, so even at night you can circulate without many problems, although it is mandatory in many cities to do so with a helmet and several signal lights to avoid accidents.

There are other Xiaomi scooters for sale with different specifications, such as more autonomy and power (at a higher price) in the case of the Mi Electric Scooter 2, which costs just under 500 euros right now.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.