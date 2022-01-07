ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Updated Friday, January 7, 2022 – 11:10

Aid to companies and the insolvency moratorium have not prevented tenders from growing by 31%

Nadia Calvio, First Vice President and Minister for Economic Affairs Erik S. Lesser World

The impact of the pandemic on the productive fabric has caused that in 2021 a total of 5,496 companies have been doomed to bankruptcy, despite the fact that the Government approved the granting of aid for companies affected by the pandemic and has kept the obligation for companies to present a tender when reaching a situation of insolvency and not being able to cope with debts.

This means that, despite the fact that companies do not have this duty to file for bankruptcy and can continue to operate despite their inability to pay debts, many of them have opted for this route in light of the situation they suffer. In fact, the volume of contests has grown by 31% compared to 2020, according to data published this Friday by the business information services firm Axesor.

Of these companies in competition -whose financial situation has been frozen-, many will end in bankruptcy and liquidation, while others will get the suspension of your payments and they will move on.

The bankruptcy moratorium supposes not only that companies are exonerated from the obligation to present tenders, but also that your creditors -that are without charge- They also cannot ask for a necessary contest to be declared. to be able to collect their debts, which leaves them in a certain position of helplessness.

By autonomous communities, Catalonia autonomy has been the leader in competitions, with 1,373, 38.4% more than in 2020 (1,162 in Barcelona, ​​89 in Gerona, 32 in Lrida and 90 in Tarragona); closely followed by Madrid’s community, with 1,256 contests, 38.1% more.

In relative terms, there have been other regions with higher percentage increases in the year, such as the Comunidad Foral de Navarra (+ 73.7%), Castilla-La Mancha (+ 50.5%) or Castilla y Len (45.2%).

Regarding the sectors of activity, the companies of the Commerce -both wholesale and retail- and vehicle repair were the ones that had the greatest difficulties, with a total of 1,090 companies that declared contest.

It is followed by construction, with 837 contests, and the hotelier, with 801. This last sector was the one that suffered the greatest increase in the number of tenders compared to 2020, of the 85.8%, as well as the water supply, sanitation, waste management and decontamination activities, where tenders grew 77.7%.

Risks of the moratorium: judicial collapse and zombie companies

The bankruptcy moratorium, that has not been applied in other European countries, remain in force until June 30, 2022, with the objective that “viable companies under normal market conditions have legal instruments that allow them to maintain their activity and employment and have an additional margin to reestablish their equity balance”, as explained by the Executive when extending Law 16 / 2020.

This extension, however, raises risks that have been highly criticized by bankruptcy administrators and by institutions such as the Bank of Spain.

Some examples are the possibility that there is a judicial collapse the day the moratorium is lifted, or that companies are not taking sufficient measures to guarantee their survival and therefore increase the number of zombie companies in the country.

“The bankruptcy moratorium, if prolonged in time, can contribute to a higher survival rate of unviable companies, which, in the absence of certain financial support measures (bank refinancing or new credit from their contractual counterparts), will disappear in a short period of time. In the economic literature, these companies are often referred to as zombie companies“, said the supervisor when learning the extension of this measure.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more