01/03/2022

Act. At 12:51 CET

.

The number of deaths and disappearances on the migratory routes that lead to Spain through precarious boats has doubled during 2021 until at least 4,404 migrants, according to NGO Walking Borders, a data 103% higher compared to 2020, when this same organization estimated deaths at 2,170 people.

In the “deadliest” year for the West Euro-African border, of these 4,404 people, 4,016 perished on the Canarian Route in a total of 124 shipwrecks, representing 91.1 percent of the total, a figure that in the opinion of this organization has been accentuated by the diplomatic crisis between Spain and Morocco during the first half of the year.

These numbers multiply by 3.5 the registries that the United Nations Organization for Migration (IOM), which estimated deaths on the routes to Spain at 1,255 in 2021, although it always warns that these are estimates that only include deaths in which the body is recovered or shipwrecks with survivors’ testimonies.

“4,404 is the minimum number. The reality is that there may be more victims and we are not aware of them “, highlighted the spokeswoman for Caminando Fronteras, Helena Maleno, which has encrypted in 628 female victims and 205 minors. In total, this is at least 12 deaths a day or one victim every two hours throughout the year.

According to the statistics of arrivals by boat from the Ministry of the Interior, which collects data until December 15, of the 37,385 that reached Spain, 20,752 arrived in the Canary Islands, which would mean one death for every five migrants who manage to reach the archipelago’s coasts.

Regarding the other routes, 191 victims correspond to the Algerian route, with 19 shipwrecks; 102 to the Strait, in 17 accidents; and 95 victims in 10 tragedies on the Alboran Sea route.

Walking Borders estimates that some 83 vessels disappeared with all the people on board, with no one surviving to tell about it, and only the bodies of 5.2 percent of the dead migrants have been recovered.

The NGO has warned that routes are becoming “increasingly dangerous”, with “infra-vessels” increasingly unstable in a context that has highlighted the presence of criminal networks and the “zero experience” of navigation of migrants on board, who often do not even carry a GPS or do not know how to use it.

Likewise, Maleno has denounced the lack of coordination between countries during rescues and arbitrariness when activating alertsEspecially in the Mediterranean, where, in his opinion, there has been a “militarization” of the border where sometimes civilian vessels also refuse to rescue shipwrecked for fear of being criminalized.

In this sense, he has denounced what is happening in the Balearic Islands, where he has ensured that some calls for help made by the NGO, with which migrants contact through a telephone to alert of their positions and be rescued, are derived for Maritime Rescue to the Red Cross customer service telephone line.

“Bizarre situations that we do not know if they are due to political criteria of not coming to rescue“, said Maleno, who has related how on some occasions there have been boats that gave an alert, were not searched and never appeared.

Caminando Fronteras has insisted on the need for an inter-ministerial meeting that feels all the portfolios involved, from the Interior to Transport or Equality, to analyze the factors that lead to these figures and to work so that next year the number of victims “is reduced to zero”.

August, the most tragic month

For months, August was the most tragic, with 657 victims, and the NGO has also highlighted the 481 victims disappeared between the end of May and the beginning of May, in the peaks of tension between Morocco and Spain.

“The victims of geostrategic conflicts are migrants,” said Maleno, who detailed that March, on the contrary, was the month with the fewest registered deaths, with 132.

In the opinion of the spokesperson for Caminando Fronteras, there are some “responsibilities” that these figures put on the table, said Maleno, who has asked for the families “justice, reparation and non-repetition.”

“The Spanish state boasts of having fulfilled its tasks in migratory work and they should fulfill their obligations of the right to life,” the NGO has wielded, which has asked the countries involved to focus on this right, over migration control.

The NGO has warned of the disparity of boats according to the profiles of migrants and has detailed the dangerousness of the cayucos, where “a lot of people” tend to disappear while in the boats, made of wood, women and children usually travel that during the transit they suffer a lot of violence and re-victimization.

He also highlighted the presence of inflatable boats “a new reality on the Atlantic route” and that they have taken hold despite being very unstable boats that easily disappear.