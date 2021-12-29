12/29/2021 at 18:50 CET

The French Alexis Pinturault finally won the Alpine Skiing World Cup, competition that was scored for the first time in history by a Slovak, Petra vlhova, during 2021; year in which the Spain’s greatest success in winter sports was the snowboard boardercross world champion title that the Gipuzkoan captured in Idre Fjäll (Sweden) Lucas Eguibar.

Pinturault, who a year before had missed his first clear opportunity to win the great Crystal Globe and, in this way, succeed in the history of the regularity competition the Austrian Marcel Hirscher, who retired after raising to eight (consecutive) his all-time record for global victories at the World Cup, did not fail this time. With 30 years and after capturing six small balls (four of them combined, a discipline in which he won world gold in 2019), he celebrated his greatest success in this competition, in which he has 34 victories and in which he became the The first Frenchman to win it since Luc Alphand last did it 24 years ago, in 1997.

Vlhova, 26, world champion in 2019 of giant and that the previous season had won the Small Slalom and Parallel Balloons, repeated a trophy in this last discipline and became the first Slovak to win the general of the World Cup. On the penultimate weekend of November, Vlhova won the two slalom races held in Levi (Finland) and, with the victory this Wednesday at the one in Lienz (Austria), raised his win ratio in this competition to 23; that American Mikaela Shiffrin aspires to win for the fourth time this season, which, despite ending the year with a positive for coronavirus, is back on top -after two seasons marked by the death of his father, Jeff, and a back injury- and leads a tournament in which he already has 72 successes.

These setbacks did not prevent the super-champion from Vail (Colorado), who, at 26 years old, has already won everything in alpine skiing for a long time, from once again being one of the great protagonists in the Cortina d’Ampezzo World Championships ( Italy), in which he won four medals: a gold (in combined) -with which he raised his list of world titles to six-, a silver (giant) and two bronzes (‘super’ and slalom).

In Cortina, the Swiss Lara Gut shone, winner of the World Cup in 2016 and second in the general of 2021, who is going through a second sports youth with 30 years of the hand of Spanish coach José Luis Alejo, with whom she will aim high again at the Beijing Games, next February. In the Dolomites, Lara won gold in giant and supergiant; and captured bronze in decline.

Katharina Liensberger, with two golds (in slalom and in parallel) and a bronze (in giant) was another of the main contributors to a new success of Austria in the medal table of a World Cup; In which, in men, the most decorated were his compatriot Vincent Kriechmayr (who won relegation and supergiant) and the Frenchman Mathieu Faivre (giant and parallel), who left Cortina with two golds each. Pinturault won silver in combined and bronze in ‘super’.

In the World Cup, led by Shiffrin (absent in the last two tests of the year, in Lienz, Austria, due to a positive for covid-19) and the Swiss Marco Odermatt -24 years old, second in the last general- , ahead of the Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, winner this Wednesday of the supergiant of Bormio (Italy), Spain returned to score in a men’s event: 35 years after Luis Fernández Ochoa, little brother of the immortals’ Paquito, did it for the last time ‘and Blanca.

He did it, twice in a row, Quim Salarich, who will turn 28 on the second day of 2022. The Barcelona, ​​Olympian in PyeongChang 2018 (South Korea), but -curiously- a member of the Alpine B team of ‘Spainsnow’, repeated on December 22 in the slalom of Madonna di Campiglio (Italy) the fifteenth place achieved ten days before in the Val d’Isere (France).

Salarich will be one of the main assets of the Spanish snow, in just over a month, at the Beijing Games. Where Spain will play its main tricks in snowboarding: thanks to another Barcelona woman, Queralt castellet, which in China will be Olympic for the fifth time and will again aim very high in the ‘halfpipe’; and above all, thanks to the Basque Lucas Eguibar.

Queralt, born 32 years ago in Sabadell and silver in Kreischberg (Austria) in 2015, captured bronze at the Aspen World Cups (Colorado, USA) on March 13; in a test that the American Chloe Kim – current Olympic champion of the discipline – won ahead of her compatriot Maddie Mastro.

‘Luki’, born 27 years ago in San Sebastián and winner of the 2014-15 World Cup campaign -competition in which he has four victories-, had already captured two silver (individual and team) in the World Cups. Sierra Nevada (Granada) of 2017. Two years later, he had remained with the always unpleasant fourth place in those of Solitude (Utah, USA). But the third time was the charm and on February 11, in Idre Fjäll (Sweden), the Basque rider was crowned world champion.

Eguibar, who on December 18 was third in the World Cup event in Cervinia (Italy), relegated Austrian Alessandro Hämmerle to second place in the World Cup final, which Canadian Eliot Grondin finished third.

Hämmerle, the current leader, won the World Cup for the third consecutive time in 2021; a competition that in girls was scored – also for the third time, although not in a row – the Czech Eva Samkova, Olympic gold in Sochi’14 (Russia) and bronze in the PyeongChang Games, four years later.