11/29/2021

On at 21:49 CET

Not so long ago To think that a Spanish footballer was going to win the Ballon d’Or sounded like utopia. Women’s football was growing in our country, but nobody could imagine that the results would come so soon.

In fact, just a year ago, after Barça fell by the minimum in the semi-finals of the Champions League against Wolfsburg – the previous year the Catalans had just lost their first European final against Olympique Lyon – a conversation on Twitter in which Alexia herself ironized about her absence from the lists.

Waiting for a nomination surely not 😂 – Alexia Putellas (@alexiaputellas) November 25, 2020

Some Spanish footballers began to appear – such as Sandra Paños or Jenni Hermoso – among the nominees, but it sounded far from the fact that any of them could be among the favorites. Only with the work and ambition of a group like Barça, personalized in the figure of Alexia, They have been knocking down obstacles at high speed until they achieved that leap to the European elite. And with that growth, continental successes -2021 will be the year of the first Liga, Copa de la Reina and Champions treble- which now add Blaugrana footballers to the main world awards.

Road to a historic ‘reporter’

Named the best European footballer by UEFA and just a few days ago, the best footballer in the world by the IFFHS, Alexia has become the first Spanish footballer to win the Ballon d’Or, the third in history after Ada Hegerberg (2018) and Megan Rapinoe (2019). An award that can also be the prelude to ‘The Best’ that will be delivered next January at a virtual gala organized by FIFA. Even Mollet’s is nominated for the ‘Globe Soccer’ that are delivered in Dubai at the end of the year. Five individual accolades that will not change the way of being or lower the ambition of an Alexia who still wants more. And with it, of a Barça that sees as its emblem and its captain receives an individual award but which is actually more collective than ever.

Without going any further, Lieke Martens won a few days ago the ‘Golden Player’ for the best player in the world by the newspaper ‘Tuttosport’. And before, UEFA recognized their teammates Sandra Paños, Irene Paredes and Jenni Hermoso as the best in Europe in their positions. And, in addition to Alexia and Jenni, Aitana Bonmatí and Caroline Graham Hansen are also among the finalists for ‘The Best’.

A year of awards that, as Alexia herself has assured on numerous occasions -the last one in an interview with Vicente del Bosque in ‘El País’-, should be dyed Barça, whatever name it was: “We are five from the same team and there would be one more missing that also made a great season. It is very nice that a work is recognized, to be able to share it and that everyone feels it as theirs. What I have clear is that the award must be won by someone from Barcelona“. Said and done.