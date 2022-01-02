01/02/2022 at 08:42 CET

Paloma esteban

Isabel Díaz Ayuso started 2021 with several open fronts. The most notorious, in addition to the coronavirus crisis, was Filomena. The snowfall that trapped the Community of Madrid for many days and that the opposition used to question the true management capacity of the PP. However, the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ended up spending more invoice than the regional president, who has also managed to avoid one by one the reproaches towards his administration with the endorsement that matters most in politics: the massive voter support last May 4.

In the first quarter of the year, the true turning point arrived, as they recognize in their closest environment, hand in hand with an unsuspected motion of censure in Murcia. The domino effect that caused the advancement of the Madrid elections dizzied Ayuso, turning her into a mass phenomenon that not only made him touch the absolute majority and have pizzas and portions of broken eggs with your name throughout the region, but has consolidated it as a figure internationally recognized policy with presence in the large influence rankings.

Within the PP it has established itself as the new loose verse, one of the leaders with more weight and that too often overshadows the figure of the leader himself. Ayuso came to the candidacy of the community in 2019 being a complete stranger from the hand of Pablo Casado. They both felt that the bet was too risky and that a victory would be great for them.

Two and a half years later the leadership of the Madrid leader is indisputable and, although he has publicly made it clear that “his only goal is Madrid & rdquor ;, it already appears as the main internal rival of the president of the PP. Not because of its national ambition, but because of a projection, sought and spontaneous in equal parts, that places her as the leader of the opposition against Pedro Sanchez.

The health strategy Madrilenian, faced from the first day to that of the Ministry of Health, has become the hallmark of all its policies. It probably peaked when in October 2020 the Government decreed a specific state of alarm for Madrid after Ayuso refused to close the perimeter of the region. Its main collaborators have always indicated that milestone as a before and an after, which did not take long to bear fruit. Months before Ayuso’s decisions had been questioned internally and externally and, often, other autonomous presidents of the PP turned their backs on him. Nor did he feel the support of Genoa in many moments.

Hence, his closest team (his chief of staff, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, but also most of his advisers) have established themselves as his main support, beyond the borders of the party. Since that October, Ayuso began a point of no return, making it clear that, regardless of the waves that could arrive due to the coronavirus, Madrid would keep its roadmap and I would bet on the recipes that were served during the worst months of the pandemic.

And in March, everything accelerated. The call for elections and the expulsion of Citizens of the political map from Madrid It gave him the opportunity to start over if only for two years. He practically maintained the same government team with two very specific incorporations. But the projection was very different: “Spain watches us & rdquor;He said in his inauguration, presenting his executive as an alternative to the one that meets weekly at Moncloa.

After the May victory, Ayuso began to accelerate to take positions of strength also organically. And here the problems with Genoa. The president of the Community understands that she has the right (like the rest of the autonomous barons) to lead the PP in her region. But the management, at least so far, only grants him the right to appear in a primary, avoiding at all costs to give his explicit support.

The point is that in these last four months wear for the party has not stopped growing, to the point that it has Objective impact on the polls and on the popularity of Casado. Ayuso’s remains unchanged. “This situation is only going to give him problems & rdquor ;, they confirm in Puerta del Sol, where they still admit to being surprised because the Ayuso phenomenon does not go down in their internal surveys. “It was very difficult to achieve what he did on May 4. But it is still more difficult to maintain it in time. And for now it’s still there & rdquor ;.

The internal battle within the PP has had worrying moments, in which the cold war between the main teams of Casado and Ayuso (Teodoro García Egea and Miguel Ángel Rodríguez respectively) seemed to have no end. WhatsApp blockades, accusations of illegalities, public reproaches and a host of hostilities that the protagonists could not even imagine. There is no turning back now. In Genoa they insist on remembering that the party “created & rdquor; Ayuso, but in Sol they are clear that creation is their own personality. “They never imagined it would become what it is. And she no longer needs any tutelage from anyone & rdquor ;, they reply.

In 2022 Married, almost everything is at stake. The choices of Castile and Leon Y Andalusia are seen in Genoa as crucial appointments. The leader of the PP needs to replicate the victory of Madrid to those two autonomies to make visible that the change of cycle is unstoppable. But not only. The missing regional congresses and the outcome of the crisis with Madrid will be what really determines if it manages to unite the party and have everyone’s support, or if the gap continues to grow to the point where your leadership can be discussed. Hence, 2021 has ended with many unknowns and that the new year is the decisive one for Casado. That will depend on how you get to the 2023 appointment and your chances of reaching Moncloa.