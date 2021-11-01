11/01/2021

The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested this Monday afternoon 19-year-old young man from Ripoll (Girona) that yesterday sunday allegedly murdered his mother and then he fled. He has remained hidden for a day and a half in a nearby forest and has been located thanks to an emergency police device deployed to prevent anyone else from being injured. Although he has resisted his arrest, he could be reduced and will go to court in the coming days. Perhaps then it will clarify why he has killed his mother. If you don’t, it will be difficult to find out the motive of a crime what has kept 36 hours on the fly to Ripoll.

The 46-year-old mother came home from work Sunday morning to find her son and a friend sleeping around the house. The friend in his son’s room and this second in another chamber of the home. Investigators believe the mother and son argued for some unknown reason. About what happened from the discussion, there are fewer doubts. The young man had in that same room military knives and with one he attacked his mother. The Mossos investigators found a trace of blood that began in the same room. The trail of drops continued to the front door. It was the journey that the woman made, after suffering the first injury, trying to flee from her son and in search of the exit. The neighbor who lives across the street heard her cries for help and through the peephole in the door arrived in time to witness how the woman tried to leave her house and how the son reached her to attack her a second time. The victim presents two deep cuts: both on the neck.

The young man, after killing his mother, woke up his friend and together they fled. The friend, however, finally reconsidered and surrendered to the Mossos, who took a statement from him. Between the friend’s account and the neighbor’s testimony, the police had few doubts about the guilt of the young fugitive, who also had history of domestic violence. It was not the first time he had hit his mother. He had done it before, when he was not yet 18 years old and that freed him from a harsher grief. His mother, divorced, did not want to throw him out of the house either, and the two continued to live together. Investigators, who found other knives at the home and flags with Nazi symbols, they also knew that he was armed. A detail that made finding his whereabouts even more urgent.

The Mossos activated a device early in the morning yesterday that tried to put an end to the forest area through which they could have fled. Citizen security agents, ARRO riot police, a helicopter from the air and the help of some volunteers formed the contingent. The concern of those responsible for the operation was that they could not find him before he attacked again because they knew that sooner rather than later he would come out of hiding to look for money, food or some form of transport. Fortunately, it was located in a forest area that belongs to the municipality of Les Llosses.

Monitoring of social services

More of 200 people have gathered this Monday in front of the City Hall of Ripoll for condemn the murder of the woman this Sunday allegedly at the hands of her son. Have been respected five minutes of silence with the presence of members of the local team, the Regional Council and other institutions and neighbors. The MayorJordi Munell, has said that the city is “in shock” and has condemned the events.

It has also confirmed that the Ripollès Social Welfare Consortium was monitoring the family for previous attacks by the son towards the mother. The boy also has affinities with the Nazi ideology and is known in the area for having that ideological tendency and spreading it.

The Generalitat has activated the protocol for femicide. The consistory has decreed this Monday official mourning.