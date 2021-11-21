During Thursday night, the organization of the New York Mets finally announced the arrival of his new general manager, being Billy eppler the man who will occupy the position, once general manager of the Anaheim Angels and who ran from 2004 to 2015 in various positions for the Yankees, mainly highlighting his familiarity with the statistics.

Eppler began his career in the Major Leagues in 2000 as a scout for the Colorado Rockies, moving to the Yankees in 2004 as a scout, going on to serve as director of the professional scouting department in 2005, rising in 2012 as assistant general manager of the Bombers.

Official! ✅ The @Mets announced the signing of Billy Eppler to a 4-year contract to be the 16th General Manager in team history Eppler served as GM of the @Angels from 2015 to 2020 and worked for the @Yankees in various roles from 2004 to 2015 # Team643 pic.twitter.com/CzKwUVl0eY – 6-4-3 (@ 643Network) November 19, 2021

Under his role in the professional exploration department, both Eppler and his staff are credited with hiring Bartolo Colon, Eric Chávez, Cory Wade, Freddy García, Russell Martin, Andruw Jones, and Luis Ayala, although they ended up being short-lived additions. Transcendental for the organization due to the low time that each one accompanied the Bombers.

For 2015 Billy Eppler arrives at the Anaheim Angels, the same ones who a season before in 2014 had fought in the playoffs until the American League Division Series, in addition to the same ones who began to see Mike Trout on top of the world, although With all this in favor, the ninth did not succeed in any of the campaigns under Eppler’s command (until 2020) to make the playoffs, finishing consecutively from 2018 to 2020 in fourth place in the western division in the American League.

Despite a history of failure, Billy Eppler was seen as a true shopaholic. He was responsible for Andrelton Simmons’ 7-year deal from 2014 to 2020 with the Angels for $ 58 million; the $ 106 million five-year through 2022 deal with Justin Upton; Anthony Rendon’s $ 240 million 7-year deal from 2020 to 2026; and the 12-year, $ 426.5 million extension to Mike Trout from 2019 to 2030.

In addition to in 2018 hiring Shohei Ohtani from Japan, in a spectacular pitcher and batter who in his first year in the league was Rookie of the Year and in 2021 he is the Most Valuable Player of the American League.

Obviously, for whoever was the man behind such contracts, the payroll factor was not the least for the Angels, who in 2019 presented a Payroll of US $ 168 million, going up to US $ 161 million in 2019, increasing to US $ 179 million in 2020. In short, someone who was accompanied by money in his management, but who leaves dire results for those in Anaheim.

Being appointed general manager of the New York Mets, the payroll factor will be Eppler’s clear companion, having Steve Cohen as superior and owner of the team, who has made it clear on multiple occasions that his goal as an owner is in the direction of having a competitive team and extravagant payroll.

It was the same thing Eppler went after on the Angels, also having a portfolio to back him up. The difference here would be to see if the Mets manage to complete their goals with all availability of investment, that, under the same umbrella, the current operations man arrives with an irremediable past.