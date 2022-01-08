After a spectacular 2021, the youtuber Jake paul dreams of having an even better 2022. Last year he stepped into the ring three times: he beat Ben Askren once and Tyron Woodley twice. The last one was in mid-December and now he is preparing the fights to come. On his wish list are boxers with history like Mike Tyson and Saúl Canelo Álvarez. Will it be given?

Jake revealed that this year he plans to have three fights, but wants to fight against hierarchical rivals. “My first big goal is to fight three times a year, but all that may or may not happen, but I am working for that, I have great aspirations and to knock out every time I step into the ring”he said in an interview for the Boxing with Chris Manni podcast.

He was KO in the sixth round against Woodley. (CHANDAN KHANNA / .)

“In each fight I gain more confidence and how far I can go. I raise the level of competition. People want me to lose, they hate me and I use that to motivate myself”he expressed. In addition, he believes that his appearance in boxing changed in a certain way the way in which he works, achieving an important space for young people who are entering the sport.

“It is very difficult to change the business model of boxing, boxing is not necessary to have thousands of fights so that you can reach the top. You can reach the top if you are young, and that is what we want to promote.”threw.

Dream big. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Confront Tyson and Canelo?

While his fights so far have been promising and he has received approval from Mike Tyson, for many specialists he has yet to measure himself against a “real fighter.” This is why Jake Paul yearns to face Iron Mike or Canelo.

“On twitter I posted my wish list, Mike Tyson would be the most incredible thing in the world, Canelo is there and I know he can come if I’m in my best condition. It’s a great idea, the best idea in boxing right now, I’ve seen what he does, he is a warrior, he is a world champion. If I can be at my best I can face him “He said.

Will you get a renowned rival? (CHANDAN KHANNA / .)

Eye, he also pointed to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. as one of the most accessible rivals right now. “It’s interesting, he’s a former champion and I know I can beat him. I’ve seen his record … I don’t know how many losses he has, but it’s a good record and that challenge excites me, when they tell me to face a real boxer, I try, I want to face them and I will, but be patient “he blurted out.

His brother Logan confronted Mayweather. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Why not celebrate your triumphs?

ToJake Paul owns a significant knockout record. Since he ventured into the world of boxing, the youtuber has recorded five wins, four on the fast track -the last one against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley- and becoming one of the most sought-after characters by other boxers. Curiously, the North American does not celebrate when he throws his opponents to the mat … Why?

In all his victories, the 24-year-old, contrary to what most boxers do, carried out his festivities discreetly. During his fight with Woodley, on December 18 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Paul delivered a brutal right hand to his opponent in the sixth round and added another victory. As usual, the youtuber did not celebrate the KO, although in the last hours he explained through his social networks the reason for his actions.

“I don’t celebrate when I knock someone out because there is nothing noble about doing what you are supposed to do”The American wrote on his Twitter account. Instantly, in response to what was posted, fans began to compare him to Muhammad Ali and remembered his birthday, in addition to predicting that Paul is “the future of boxing.”

I don’t celebrate when I knock someone out because there’s nothing noble in doing what you’re supposed to do. – Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 25, 2021

