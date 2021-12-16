The youtuber “YosStop” gave her first interview about her experience in the Santa Martha Acatitla prison, in which she stated that she experienced “a death of myself” after being imprisoned for five months under child pornography charges.

In an interview with the activist Saskia Niño de Rivera, who works with people deprived of their liberty, Yoseline Hoffman indicated that she was happy to have been released two weeks ago and now values ​​her life outside of prison more, as well as her family, her dogs and friends.

The youtuber was released on December 1 from the Santa Martha Acatitla prison after reaching an agreement with the victim, Ainara Suárez, as part of a Reparative Justice program. “For me it was a pleasant surprise to see that I have many friends, I have many people who love me very much, who were there for me,” he reflected.

Hoffman considered that the time she spent in jail was in a different area, where there were fewer people, but she lived it in a “very lonely” way. “My experience, unlike other people who get involved with many people, was very lonely. He had no one to talk to, he had nothing to do, he had no activities, “he recalled.

He also explained that his stay was lonely and the situation was matched by the anxiety that he was diagnosed with prior to his arrest. “I had to be alone with my thoughts, with my conversations, with how my mind plays crooked, with things that maybe I shouldn’t even be thinking, and trying not to go crazy (…) not to lose myself, not to get depressed” , lament.

Some of the activities he did to pass the time, which he felt was “leisurely”, were reading, writing, yoga, word searches, Sudoku, coloring mandalas and making crafts with raffia.

Based on her experiences in prison, Hoffman considered that she learned new things “hard and ugly”, a process that she compared to witnessing her own death.

“How I lived it, or how I feel that it is the best way I can define it, is as a death of myself (…) the fact that suddenly my life is no longer my life, that is, I no longer have control of anything, I can no longer do anything and then, you experience your death, obviously from the inside, but also from the outside ”, shared the content creator.

Likewise, she assured that she was frustrated to see the effects that her detention had on her loved ones, such as her mother, her family and her dogs. “We are not designed to see the suffering of the people we love like this, in life, and that you can do absolutely nothing, so it is something very frustrating and it is something that for me was also a great lesson in valuing what I have, but also to let go, because you no longer have control of absolutely anything, “he said.

Lastly, Hoffman stressed that the months she was in jail actually helped her a lot of introspection and reflection, as well as learning about herself and her actions.

With information from However