11/25/2021 at 19:10 CET

The Barça coach, Sarunas Jasikevicius, assessed this Thursday that the match against Zalgiris Kaunas, who this Friday visits the Palau on the twelfth day of the Euroleague, “is not a cheat match, but a very difficult match & rdquor ;.

“In Spain it is always said that these games are cheating, but it is not like that. It is a very difficult match. We need players who will not be& rdquor ;, declared this Thursday at a press conference the Lithuanian coach, who ruled out the presence of the still injured Cory Higgins and Nick Calathes.

On the moment of form of Zalgiris, which has two victories after losing the first nine games of the Euroleague, Jasikevicius affirmed that his next rival “is going to more & rdquor; and “is going to put a lot of teams in trouble & rdquor;.

“They have changed coaches, they have recovered players and they have signed new players. They have made a total system change and they needed time. They arrive with great confidence, in good shape & rdquor ;, analyzed the coach.

Jasikevicius acknowledged that “it’s always something special & rdquor; play against his former team, since many acquaintances will come to the Palau, but “not so much & rdquor; as if the match was played in Kaunas. “Playing at home, it’s your environment & rdquor ;, he explained.

The Barça coach appreciated that after last week, where the team played three games in five days, the staff “had to rest a lot & rdquor; and it was not until this Wednesday that they began to prepare for the game against Zalgiris after two days of recovery.

Finally, Jasikevicius said that despite the team’s recent victories, he still fears about the ups and downs of Barça during games and the way his players will react to these difficulties.

“I don’t understand how after a year and a half we continue to have these ups and downs. I am afraid of these things. We are working hard on concentration, it has to last us many minutes. It is a problem that comes from afar. How to react when this happens to us is the most important thing to me & rdquor ;, concluded the coach.