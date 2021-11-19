11/19/2021 at 8:23 PM CET

The UCAM Murcia and the BAXI Manresa are measured this Sunday at the Palacio de los Deportes in the Murcian capital, in a duel that begins ‘warm’ according to the exchange of words of both coaches who, apparently, do not keep a very close relationship.

In the preview of the game of Sito Alonso, waiting for the visit of Manresa, He said that he hopes “with the desire to face a game of maximum difficulty& rdquor ;, before the team that trains Pedro Martínez, whom he defined as “the teacher of teachers in the League, the one who knows the most and therefore we must have as much attention as possible in front of his team & rdquor ;, he told the media.

A comment Alonso’s flatterer who apparently did not like the BAXI Manresa technician too much, without mentioning him in his tweet, he was very comfortable in his ‘post’ a few hours later.

Pedro Martínez responds

“The excessive flattery is false and hypocritical & rdquor ;, Pedro Martínez launched him without making any reference to Alonso. “It says a lot (bad) about the person who does it. Also of the one who receives it if he believes it & rdquor ;, pointed Pedro. A full-blown ‘zasca’.

Excessive flattery is false and hypocritical. It says a lot (bad) about the one who does it. Also of the one who receives it if he believes it. – Pedro Martínez (@ pedroma2014) November 19, 2021

A reaction in the networks of the Manresa coach who, clearly he did not take the words of Sito Alonso as very sincere and that it could point to a pending account between the two coaches from a previous game.

We will see if I reallye deals with some personal issue or simply that Pedro did not take Alonso’s words very seriously to deliver that strong message.