Retro games has announced that THEA500 Mini, a fully licensed new concept of the beloved 16-bit home computer, has entered production and is scheduled for release on March 25, 2022.

You can see the trailer with the release date at the following link.

Over the last few months the final list of included games has been announced, accumulating in today’s final announcement, the momentous Stunt Car Racer from industry legend Geoff Crammond. This innovative game received high acclaim from the press around its 1989 release, with a score of 93% in Amiga Format magazine and 92% in CU Amiga-64. Other recently announced games include Team 17’s Arcade Pool and Project-X Special Edition 93, Digital Integration’s F-16 Combat Pilot, and Gremlin’s Super Cars II.

This brings the full list of games to 25, each a highly regarded and critically acclaimed Amiga classic. In addition, if the user owns other original Amiga games, they can play them through a USB memory using the WHDLoad functionality of the THEA500® console. Users can modify settings, controller options, and display settings.

Launch stock of THEA500® Mini is expected to roll off the manufacturing plant in early January 2022. In addition, due to numerous fan requests, a separate gamepad mouse and controller set will also go on sale. in certain territories.

“Over the past two months, my team has worked hard to finalize the firmware for the THEA500® Mini consoles and has worked closely with our manufacturing partners to ensure the highest production quality,” said Chris Smith, CTO, Retro Games. , “And as a commitment to our loyal fans, we will shortly release a new firmware update for THEC64 this Christmas.”

“In addition, in the past we have excelled in the unboxing experience and we believe that this time we have exceeded all expectations and offer you our most beautiful product to date,” continues Paul Andrews, Managing Director of Retro Games.

Developed by Retro Games Ltd. and distributed by Koch Media, the THEA500® Mini console comes with the original style 2-button mouse and a newly designed 8-button precision gamepad. It hits stores on March 25, 2022 with a suggested retail price of € 129.99.