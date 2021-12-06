

Juan Ignacio Dinenno had scored 1-0 for Pumas at the Jalisco Stadium.

Controversial, so was the semi-final back between Atlas and Pumas in the Liga MX Opening Tournament. A sample of this is that Juan Ignacio Dinenno received a blow inside the area; but neither the referee nor the VAR scored a penalty.

The action occurred in the final stretch of the game. Anderson Santamaria, central to Atlas, gave him a strong elbow to the face of the university striker, who ended the broken and bloody nose.

Previously, the Argentine striker had taken advantage of a error by red-black goalkeeper Camilo Vargas to score 1-0, at minute 76, at the Jalisco Stadium.

The controversy was accentuated in the added time, since Dinenno ended up expelled at 90 + 3. Instead of hitting the ball, the Pumas striker he knocked out Jesús Angulo in a Chilean attempt. Hence, he saw the red card.

Dinenno speaks on social media

At the end of the match, Pumas’ number 9 shirt shared a photo with his smashed nose on his social networks. In addition, he criticized the arbitration’s performance.

“Nose fracture and 7 points. I’m fine, proud of this team. First, apologize to the Atlas player, as I did personally at the time of making sure that he was well. Thank you all for the messages of support, thanks to my colleagues, they are uniqueDinenno wrote on Twitter.

Nose fracture, and 7 points. I’m fine, proud of this team, first of all apologize to the atlas player, as I did personally when making sure he was okay.

Thank you all for the messages of support, thanks to my colleagues they are unique pic.twitter.com/lf3wXk3d66— Juan I. Dinenno (@Juandinenno) December 6, 2021

Subsequently, the Argentine couple posted a stronger message: “They break your nose with an elbow inside the area and it is not a penalty, there is no card, there is nothing; but you throw a Chilean with your back to the goal, you accidentally hit a colleague and they expel you… Hide a little, it shows too much ”.

Despite lose in the semi-final back (1-1 overall), Atlas ranked by best position in the table in the regular phase. In this way, the rojinegros returned to a final of the Liga MX. after more than 22 years.

