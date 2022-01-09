01/09/2022 at 4:57 PM CET

The AC Milan winger, Theo Hernandez, scored an important double in the win (0-3) over Venezia on matchday 21 of Serie A and consolidates himself as one of the most important players on Stefano Pioli’s board.

3 – @TheoHernandez has scored his third brace in Serie A (also v Parma and v Torino). Since he joined AC Milan (2019/20) he is the defender with the most braces in the big-5 European leagues. Meteorite. # VeneziaMilan #SerieA – OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) January 9, 2022

The Frenchman, who left Real Madrid after not finishing working in the lane of Zinedine Zidane, scored his third double as an AC Milan player and is the defender who has achieved it the most times in the five major leagues since arriving at the San Siro in the 2019/20 season.

The former Real Madrid player is completing a great season at Calcio: has four goals and five assists in 22 games across all competitions. Pioli’s confidence is absolute, which has given him ownership in 20 of the 22 occasions in which he has participated.

AC Milan, consolidated at the top

Stefano Pioli’s team has three consecutive victories in Serie A and has once again burst into the fight for the Scudetto. With 48 points, the Rossoneri are at the top of the table ahead of Inter (46), Napoli (40) and Atalanta (38).

The Italians fell in the UEFA Champions group stage despite the great image in the second round, something that has allowed them to put all their attention on Calcio: as current runners-up, AC Milan wants to win the Scudetto.