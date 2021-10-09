10/09/2021 at 11:09 CEST

AC Milan left-back Theo Hernández completed a great individual performance in France’s victory (2-3) over Roberto Martínez’s Belgium, scoring the third and final goal for the French team.. He also completed 26 of the 27 passes attempted, with a 96% effectiveness, 100% success in individual duels and a goal in his only shot in the entire match.

The Frenchman, who is a vital piece in Stefan Pioli’s AC Milan, is signing a great start to the 2021/22 season: he has a goal and four assists in the first seven days of Serie A. He has participated in all the matches played by the Italian team and has established himself in the left-handed lane: has played a total of 90 games in just two seasons at San Siro.

1 – Theo Hernández vs Belgium 26 passes successful out of 27 (96%)

Duels won: 100%

2 crosses from open play

1 goal with only 1 shot fired Locomotive. pic.twitter.com/3T3FpyX0ML – OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) October 8, 2021

The former Real Madrid player did not shine at the Santiago Bernabéu or at Anoeta after showing a high level at Alavés. The whites, who stole it from Atlético de Madrid in exchange for 24 million euros, gave it to Real Sociedad and finally they transferred him for 21.5 million euros to AC Milan, where he has found his place with only 24 years.

Spain, the rival to beat in the final

The French face Luis Enrique’s Spain in the UEFA Nations League final after dumping Belgium in an epic comeback. Didier Deschamps’s men scored three goals in the last half hour of play to cancel the two Belgian goals and confirm their favorite poster as the current world champion and despite their poor performance in the last European Championship.

They will not have it exactly easy against the Spanish team: Luis Enrique’s men got rid of the current European champion, who added 37 games without losing, in one of the best games of the era of the former FC Barcelona coach. Without complexes and a team that performs on all lines, Spain is looking for the first UEFA Nations League title in its history.