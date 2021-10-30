Theories about the loss of Octavio Ocaña, Benito de Vecinos | INSTAGRAM

It was in the early morning of this Saturday, October 30, when the loss of the life of the actor Octavio Ocaña, who was recognized for his memorable role in the television comedy series Neighbors where he was commissioned to splendidly portray Benito Rivers.

According to the first reports, the famous man lost his life at age 22 due to direct impacts on his truck in Cuautitlán Izcali, State of Mexico.

In addition, photographs where we can see how his truck ended up impacting the scene of the incident. Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico is investigating the causes of the loss of this actor who was allegedly traveling aboard his vehicle with two companions when the unfortunate event occurred.

In addition, Carlos Jiménez, the reporter gave more details about his outburst, because according to reports the police found a gun inside the truck in which the actor was traveling.

As reported by the agents, it all began when they ordered him to stop but he did not do so, which is why they claim that he accelerated his vehicle and that was when the chase began.

Octavio ends up crashing after receiving a direct hit and according to the first reports the police did not shoot him, it is also said that the actor had two days taking as reported but this is still under investigation.

In addition, in social networks, users were in charge of analyzing every detail by observing the photographs reported by the authorities and by the media, noting some inconsistencies and making your own theories.

According to the user @JesusNicolas there are several photographs in which we can see Octavio in different positions in the first of them with his right hand close to his face but in another of the images he appears with his hand on his legs holding a @ema of fire .



Octavio Ocaña generates controversy for the images disseminated on social networks.

Ensuring that at the beginning he did not have that position and that you were not having anything, of course apologizing for the sensitive images that he was presenting but considers that it was necessary to express what is happening and also asked for justice to be done.

Of course we cannot assure that this is totally true, but you can read the comments below this publication in which we read the observations, such as another user who assures that in the town that lives these types of situations happen daily and that the affected person never keeps something in his hand after losing his life.

Still other users comment that how is it possible that he will continue to hold something after having crashed his truck. Most Internet users say that he was wearing his seat belt first and in the other photos he was no longer wearing it.

Finally, there are other users who assure that the actor was left-handed, so he should have held the object in his left hand and it appears on the right.

And so we could continue to list all the details that Internet users noted when carefully observing these images, such as the vital liquid of the young man that in the first of the photos you are only in him and then it is noticeable on the door of the vehicle.

We have to remain vigilant in case of new information that arises around this case that has not stopped being controversial on Twitter.