Chyno Miranda is reported dead and his ex Natasha clarifies it | INSTAGRAM

When you are famous people start to talk about your life and at this time Chyno Miranda has been the target of many rumors thanks to the fact that he has not been seen on stage he has moved away from social networks and even from music and the spotlight for what many came to doubt if he is still alive.

This questioning has been present in social networks thanks to its great absence and it was his ex partner, Natasha Araos, who was in charge of clarifying the situation and telling what exactly is happening.

“What do you think of what they have said in social networks that Chyno lost his life because of a condition he was treating?

“How absurd, but hey, I’m finding out from you. I don’t really see gossip stuff, nor am I interested. I do not put my energy into things with a bad vibe and I think that you on social networks would do the same ”, I say this with a fairly calm voice that shows that it is only about rumors.

A couple of months ago the famous man was asking the audience for a little patience and empathy in these moments in which he was facing a complicated situation health and personal, so he is looking to regain his strength to be able to return to the stage that is one of the places he loves most in the world and above all to perform for his beloved audience.

Chyno Miranda posted this statement on his networks and, thanks to his absence, rumors were generated.

This is how we read his words in an official letter that he published on his Instagram and since that statement it has not been possible to see anything about him because he is very focused on his recovery.

However, if we have been able to see it in some stories of Natasha but very few, let’s hope that she recovers very soon and can be back with us and thus avoid this type of rumor on the part of Internet users who are desperate for her return.

The message that the mother of her son gave clarifies the situation, but if there was a genuine concern on the part of our fans, not all of them were in a negative way but they really cared, this is why we wish him the best to be recover and rumors will cease to exist thanks to this important clarification.