A total of 21 people have been transferred to the Cerdanya Hospital after inhaling carbon monoxide at the Puigcerdà sports center (Girona) this Saturday, in a figure that has been increasing throughout the afternoon.

Of them, 19 are mild and two others in less serious condition. Up to a hundred people have been treated by the Sistema d’Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) in an area set up next to the pavilion where an ice hockey game was played.

The Bombers of the Generalitat, Mossos d’Esquadra and the Local Police of the municipality 150 people have been evacuated from the sports center after being alerted to the high presence of monoxide by the ice smoothing machine on the rink, which works with butane.

Information of tancament incident of # Puigcerdà: 9 unitats of the SEM mobilitzades. The SEM has evaluated 101 people of the quals 21 have been transferred to @HospiCerdanya. 19 in this lleu i 2 in this menys greu. The rest have been donades d’alta to the authorized area. https://t.co/w41ZsdkbrP – SEM. Generalitat (@semgencat) January 8, 2022

Initially, the Sistema d’Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) has been required to attend to a person presenting bsymptoms of poisoning and his explosimeter has tested positive, but cases have been presented between the public and the workers of the enclosure who were inside at that time.

The pavilion still showed toxic values ​​at 6.30 p.m. In fact, the Bombers explosimeter has reached values ​​of up to 150 pp, so the troops have carried out ventilation tasks in the pavilion.Civil Protection has already deactivated the alert.