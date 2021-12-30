12/30/2021 at 10:02 CET

FJ Benito

The vaquita marina is a species of cetacean similar to porpoises of which there are only eight specimens left in the world, due to the strong impact of trawlers. It measures 150 centimeters and can weigh 60 kilos. It has a very restricted distribution and is considered an endemic species to Mexico and Baja California.

In 2015 the total population was ninety-seven individuals, but since that year the collapse has been total. Four years ago 67% of its population was lost, which was reduced to less than forty individuals. At the end of 2018 and 2019, it was estimated that between ten and fifteen remained according to WWF, a figure that this year has fallen again, according to the balance made after inspecting the so-called Zero Tolerance Area in Mexican waters and leaves little room for hope: It is estimated that only eight specimens of vaquitas survive, including two calves.

Their reproductive habits do not help this situation. The species reaches sexual maturity at six years and mates between April and June, every two years or more. Fertility is relatively low, since they have seasonal reproductive cycles, with a gestation of 10 to 11 months, and births between the end of February and the beginning of April, when give birth to a single calf.

Throughout her life, it is estimated that a female could have between 5 and 7 young; is low reproductive rate is one of the factors that are being taken into account to propose conservation actions.

Technicians from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) who have participated in this year’s census acknowledge that the balance is provisional, because they have encountered difficulties due to the covid pandemic and the conditions of the waters studied , in addition to the complexity of locating such a small number of animals in open waters.

These experts highlight the existence of the two offspring, an indicator that adults of childbearing age still survive and can maintain the population.

Fishing nets, your main enemy

The first factor for the death of vaquitas in recent years is the presence of nets to capture white croaker, a highly valued fish commercially. This fall’s census was based on data from the photo-identification cruise carried out between October 17 and November 3, aboard the Narval ship of the Museum of the Whale and Marine Sciences, as well as the Sharpie of the international organization Sea Shepherd.

The Mexican Government has been carrying out a plan since last summer to try to protect these cetaceans. Fishing gear, systems, methods, techniques and schedules are regulated for carrying out fishing activities with smaller and larger vessels in Mexican Marine Zones in the Northern Gulf of California.

In addition, landing sites are established, as well as the use of monitoring systems for such vessels. The objective is to permanently maintain the efforts made by the federal government in terms of inspection and surveillance in the zero tolerance zone.

These actions include 24-hour maritime surveillance patrols throughout the year, land patrols, the establishment of checkpoints, as well as recovery actions for illegal gillnets, lost or abandoned in the area.

A characteristic of this species is the outstanding appearance of the lips. The upper part of the body is dark gray, the lower part is almost white or light gray. The fins are proportionally larger than in other porpoises.

This enigmatic species is very shy and does not jump like dolphins on the surface of the sea, but simply emerges for a few seconds to take a breath.