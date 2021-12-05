12/04/2021 at 18:04 CET

The coach of Sevilla, Julen Lopetegui, assured this Saturday, after the victory against Villarreal (1-0), that “there are players who have been heroes”, referring to the effort that his team made last Wednesday in the Cup against Córdoba, a match that was resolved in extra time, and the accumulation of injuries in the squad.

The Gipuzkoan coach referred to players such as Argentine right-back Gustavo Montiel or midfielder Joan Jordán, who were in both games. “Repeating efforts was difficult,” he said.

“I am very proud of my team for having achieved a victory against a top-level rival and a great coach -Unai Emery-. We were superior in the first half, we scored a goal and we had more arrivals. We come from where we come from and, except for one very clear one, they haven’t created opportunities for us and we compete well on a difficult stage, “he said.

Asked about this Saturday’s injury to Argentine left-back Marcos Acuña, he did not want to elaborate on his scope, but commented that there is “to pull from the bottom of the closet and the desire at this time of the season.”

“Acuña seems to have an injury, the rest are very close to the limit, but that is what we have to do now that there is a very important game on Wednesday,” he said, referring to the meeting in Austria against Salzburg in the Champions League.

“If we think long-term, we get into bed and cover ourselves. In football, all you have to do is think about the next corner. You have to believe in the guys we have. The word team is what has to guide us at this time. Everyone has to jump on the bandwagon, because we need everyone, and I mean everyone. Everyone has to put their grain of sand, “he stressed.