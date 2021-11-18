11/18/2021

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza became ‘Master’ of women’s tennis and after his new success acknowledged feeling relief win a big tournament again, the Akron WTA Finals 2021.

“It’s a great feeling because time had passed without lifting such an important trophy. It’s these moments that we feed onThat feeling of finals and trophies is so difficult that when you do it it is a relief, “he said to a question from . in his meeting with the media.

Muguruza, monarch of Roland Garros, in 2016, and Wimbledon, in 2017, accepted that when he started the week with a defeat against the Czech Karolina Pliskova He considered giving everything, win or lose the following games and ended up with the title.

“I have succeeded; it has been a week that when it began I said, I do not have them all with me, I have endured and I have maintained myself with the hope that I could and I have shown that I can “, he pointed.

In the final, Garbiñe was better in the service and capitalized on 38 unforced errors by Estonian Anett Kontaveit to win the final 6-3, 7-5 and become the first Spanish champion of the teachers’ tournament.

“I haven’t thought about the story because I didn’t want to get more nervous, I knew I had a lot of pressure. It’s great to have gotten this from the first Spanish woman with my name in history “added.

The number five in the world classification recognized that the victory will allow her to start the 2022 season very motivated and hinted that she has in mind to reign in the Grand Slams that are missing, the Australian and United States Opens, and in all that is possible.

“There are still some big ones that I am missing. They are the most motivating tournaments. The ranking was already in its day, but it is that feeling of winning that pushes me to be ambitious, “she said.

Muguruza explained that Grand Slam tournaments are more colorfulBut when a tennis player is between eight and plays each game as a final, she knows that the one who wins that trophy is the best of the year.

“Perhaps from the outside it is less appreciated, but for us the teacher’s trophy is equal to a Grand Slam “, he concluded.