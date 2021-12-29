

Valverde chose five players who would stand up for Real Madrid. PHOTO: Denis Doyle / .

To celebrate the Christmas holidays the flyer of the Real Madrid Federico Valverde took the opportunity to participate in “My Epic 5”, a segment of the social networks of the white club where the Uruguayan dedicated himself to choose five retired players from the club who could be part of a futsal team.

Valverde dedicated himself to assembling the team from goal to forward and after choosing each player, he gave the reasons for his choice.

For the bow he selected Iker Casillas, clarifying that his youth when taking the Merengue bow plus the number of titles he won with Real Madrid they were fundamental to choose it.

“The goalkeeper is Iker Casillas; he made his debut when he was just a few years old and managed to win many titles at the club of his dreams, ”explained Valverde.

For the defense of the team Valverde opted for Roberto Carlos, a side he admires for his power in the shot and his ability to score many goals.

“My second player is Roberto Carlos, a footballer who had a lot of arrival, scored many goals with the courage to hit the goal and had a lot of power in the shot, one of his great virtues ”, expressed the versatile midfielder.

For the third player there were surprises since he opted for a historic Argentine who, although he left his mark on football had to retire at an early age due to heart ailments: Fernando Redondo.

“(Redondo) is admired by the whole world and by many, many people. I have not had the opportunity to see it live, I have seen it a lot in videos. Also, in my family there is a lot of talk about him because of how he played and for everything he showed on the field; he is one of my favorite players ”commented Valverde.

In attack, Valverde chose one with whom he shared first-hand and whom he cataloged as one of the best not only in the Blanco club but also with France: Zinedine Zidane.

“In addition to what he has shown as a footballer for both Real and the French National Team, he is a world star. He is loved by many people and I had the opportunity to direct me, I only have words of gratitude to him because he has given me so much, “said the Uruguayan native of Peñarol.

To close, Valverde chose Raul, praising his bravery as captain and his attitude on the pitch.

“He is a person who transmits a lot, he infected the team a lot. I think he was a very brave player, who showed why he was the captain of the team, with a tremendous attitude and being one of the emblems of Real ”.

Check out the full video here:

