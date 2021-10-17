Keys to the disturbing series “The Squid Game” 1:02

(CNN) – If you’ve watched the hit Netflix series “The Squid Game,” the innocent kids games like tug of war and red light, green light, might have taken on a whole new meaning for you.

For its creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, they were part of his childhood in South Korea. “All of us have played those simple, childish games at some point,” he told CNN.

Among the ones Hwang played as a child was the “squid game,” a team game in which attackers force their way through a squid-shaped area, with defenders trying to stop them. “It was very physically demanding, so every time we played someone got injured, ripped their clothes or cried,” he said. “It would always be the last game of the day.”

“Having grown up to be an adult, the question ‘what would it be like to go back and play those childhood games again?’ it was the beginning of the creation of the entire series. “

“The Squid Game” tells the story of indebted contestants fighting in a series of deadly childhood games, and for Hwang, the show’s narrative reflects the “competitive society” we live in today.

“This is a story about losers,” he said – those who struggle with the challenges of everyday life and stay behind, while “winners level up.”

This series, launched in September, is on its way to becoming Netflix’s most popular show, having reached number one in 90 countries, including the United States.

The production: Producing the show was an intense experience, so Hwang lost six teeth while filming due to stress. But it has not completely taken away the idea of ​​doing a second season.

“On my left side, I don’t have two molars yet. I need implants but I haven’t had time,” Hwang said.

“Writing, producing and directing a series alone was really a big task. When I think about doing the same for the second season, personally I am a little concerned,” he said. “Nothing is confirmed at the moment, but a lot of people are excited that I’m really looking at it.”

The history: Hwang had the idea for the story more than a decade ago, but there was no interest in bringing it to the screen. “In the past people said ‘This story is very strange, it is very distant from reality.’ Now, people are saying ‘if games existed, I think I would play’ or ‘this game surely exists somewhere in the world. ‘”Hwang said.

“It’s a sad story,” he added, noting that the world became a place where “The Squid Game” fits in better than 10 years ago.

Characters: Some are based on Hwang’s life, including their names. The two main characters, Seong Gi-hun and Cho Sang-woo, are named after his old friends, and he calls them his “inner clones”.

“They represent my two sides. Like Gi-hun, I was raised by a single mother in a financially distressed environment in Ssangmun-dong,” Hwang explained. “And my grandmother would put a mat in the market to sell vegetables,” he added.

“At the same time, as Sang-woo, I went to Seoul National University and my entire neighborhood praised me and had high expectations of me.”

The most memorable scene: For Hwang it was the last meeting between Il-nam and Gi-hun. “There is a kind of feeling in my heart, I don’t know what to name it, possibly a catharsis, a world that I want to believe exists. It is my reason for creating this series … my hope in humanity.”

The future of “Squid Games”: Hwang left the ending open for a reason. “There are some ground ends and I would like to explore them if I were to do a second season,” he said. “Explain the Frontman’s past, the story of Detective Jun-ho”, as well as develop the story of the man who challenged Seong Gi-hun to a game of ttakji (the square papers in red and blue).

