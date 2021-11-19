11/19/2021 at 17:56 CET

Managing a professional football locker room is a very complicated task. The management of egos, in a changing room full of stars such as the PSG it is something that not all technicians are trained to do. Mauricio Pochettino, PSG coach has spoken about how he deals with the most valuable workforce in the world in an interview with the French medium, l’Équipe.

The demand at PSG is maximum

The Argentine coach assures that in a team like PSG, the demand is maximum and they are obliged to win everything: “Even before starting a game, you have to win 5-0. And if after ten minutes of play you’re still 3-0 … what a disappointment! “ In addition, Pochettino admits that accepting the call of the Parisians implies accepting the challenge of competing for everything: “When PSG comes looking for you, it is for you to adapt to an existing structure, to players recruited to get what the club wants. ¿ What does PSG want? It is important to know that. PSG wants to win. Win the Champions League, the Championship, the Cup, all the games. He did not come looking for us to build a project. We came here to adapt and win. “

On the other hand, the Argentine coach assures that has the highest quality squad in history: “What team has had, or has, goalkeepers at the level of those of PSG? Navas, Donnarumma and rich. This is something that has never been seen elsewhere. When you look at the talents, the names of this club, has never existed in history, or maybe once. ”

Managing a unique staff in history

The accumulation of talent is not always a guarantee of success, Furthermore, living together in the locker room is very delicate: “Everyone’s behavior is not a flat line. It is a series of ups and downs, one is happy, another is injured, one is playing, another is not. I think the most important thing for the staff is trying to balance the moods, the states of form. ”

Pochettino believes that it is essential that there is a balance in the player’s environment so that everything works correctly: “There are also their families, their media circles, their followers. It is not easy. The environment often makes the player believe that they only have rights and no obligations. When the balance isn’t right, that’s where it starts to go awry. “

Managing egos is an arduous task, something that was seen with the conflict over the replacement of Messi: “We are talking about the best players in the world. If they have no problem, why do you want to remove them? Even if they do not play as expected, with their talent, they can be decisive at any moment of a meeting. “

Finally, the Argentine responded to the critics who say that his team does not have an identity, something that the coach does not like at all: “This question reflects a certain lack of respect. It’s like telling yourself that you don’t have style in the way you write. Every coach, at the highest level, has a style. When you work to become a coach, you develop your style: your tastes, your management, your methods with your staff. We are a staff that has a defined style, a philosophy, ideas “.