There is a proposal to start the parachain auctions in Polkadot. Specifically, it was announced a few hours ago that the Polkadot parachains will begin on November 11, 2021.

In this regard, Robert Habermeier, founder of Polkadot said: “Almost exactly five years after the vision of a heterogeneous multi-chain framework was first described in the Polkadot White Paper, parachains are now officially ready for release.” .

5 years after the vision of a heterogeneous multichain framework was first outlined in the Polkadot Whitepaper, parachains are now ready to launch on Polkadot. Motion 118, to schedule the first auctions, has passed council & now gone to public referendum.https: //t.co/8pt3aT4vO3 – Polkadot (@Polkadot) October 13, 2021

Thus, the parachains are one of the most integral components of Polkadot. And, they represent diverse and specialized Blockchains.

In fact, its launch marks the last stage of Polkadot’s multi-phase launch process. Which started on May 26, 2020.

By the way, the parachains have already been implemented and run on Kusama. In June, the first parachains slot auction was held in the Polkadot Canarian network.

The Polkadot Parachain Auction Proposal

According to the motion presented, the first Polkadot parachain slot auctions will begin on November 11, 2021. By the way, motion 118 was presented to the Polkadot Council.

“In order to certify the guarantees of stability, I suggest, together with this proposal, that the Council and the governance of the network limit the number of slots of parachains in Polkadot to 75% of that of Kusama.”

Adding: “This initial program will last until the beginning of March, as the network grows. The Council may suggest an updated auction cadence to stay within a reasonable safety factor in relation to the number of parachains in Kusama. ‘

Specifically, through a statement, Polkadot indicated that the proposal is going through a public referendum. And it consists of two parts:

The first batch of five auctions. With a new auction every week. A second lot of 6 auctions to be held with a new auction every two weeks.

Dates for auctions

So, motion 118 is made up of a strategy to schedule auctions from 3 to 6 months. And they would start around noon (UTC) on November 11, 2021.

Ultimately, each auction in Polkadot will assign a parachains slot for a total of 96 weeks. Divided into eight 12-week lease periods.

The following is the proposed batch dates for Polkadot auctions:

Lot 1

From November 11 to November 18, 202118 November 2021 to November 25, 2021 From November 25, 2021 to December 2, 202 December 12 to December 9, 2021 From December 9 to December 16, 2021Lot 2

From December 23, 2021 to December 30, 202 January 16, 2022 to January 13, 2022 From January 20, 2022 to January 27, 2022 February 3, 2022 to February 10, 2022 From February 17, 2022 to February 24, 2022 March 3, 2022 to February 10 March 2022

Batch 2 – 2 week cadence; with auctions still lasting 1 week

• Auction 6: Dec. 23, 2021 – Dec. 30, 2021

• Auction 7: Jan. 6, 2022 – Jan. 13, 2022

• Auction 8: Jan. 20, 2022 – Jan. 27, 2022

• Auction 9: Feb. 3, 2022 – Feb. 10, 2022

• Auction 10: Feb. 17, 2022 – Feb. 24, 2022 – Polkadot (@Polkadot) October 13, 2021

As a fun fact, according to Habermeier: “Be ready for an initial production release. It does not necessarily mean that the code is fully mature. That is, they may still have undetected errors.

By way of closing, after the announcement DOT has already started to explode. What’s more, according to analysts the price will rise until the launch of the parachains. At the time of this writing, DOT is trading at $ 40.02. According to our Crypto Online tool.

