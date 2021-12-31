It seems that the fight between Dwayne johnson Y Vin Diesel is far from over. Actor better known as ‘The rock’ has put an end to his participation in the film saga Fast and furious, not without first accusing Diesel of “manipulator”. What happened?

It turns out that in an interview for CNN, Johnson declined the invitation that a few days ago Diesel made him rejoin the action franchise, which is currently preparing its tenth installment.

‘The Rock’ strongly criticized the message that Diesel sent him, as he said that he did not think that the actor made it public, when previously both had already reached an agreement.

“I told (Diesel) directly that I would not return to the franchise. I was firm but cordial with my words and said that I would always support the cast and that I would always encourage the success of the franchise, but that there is no chance that I will return.” Johnson explained.

As if this were not enough, ‘The Rock’ also described Diesel as “manipulator”, because he disapproved of the actor using his children and even death of Paul Walker to blackmail him with the invitation. It was at this point that the WWE star sent a strong and clear message to Diesel:

“I did not like that he brought up his children in the ‘post’, as well as the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out of this”, sentenced ‘The Rock’.

‘The Rock’ vs Vin Diesel

It should be remembered that since 2011 Dwayne Johnson has participated in five films of the saga giving life to the agent ‘Luke Hobbs’, who closely accompanies the character of ‘Dominic Toretto’, played by Vin Diesel.

Since 2016 rumors began that both actors had a bad relationship on set and that the tension between them was very noticeable during the filming. It is said that things got complicated since they had a confrontation in the recording of RFast and Furious 8, although on that occasion they managed to reconcile publicly.

‘La Roca’ was also not amused by a comment issued by Vin Diesel, who in an interview for Men’s Health magazine said he had “Given acting tips through rude love”.

Fast and furious 10 It will hit theaters in the spring of 2023 and will feature performances by Michelle Rodríguez as Letty, Tyrese Gubson as Roman, Ludacris as Tej, Jordana Brewster as Mia and Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, in addition to the performance of Vin Diesel as the famous character Dominic Toretto.

