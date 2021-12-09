The family Rivera has not only stood out for his incredible talent, but also for the controversy among themselves that a endless trouble.

The division between them has gone so far that Juan, brother of Jenni Rivera, she has no confidence in the children of the deceased.

So Juan made strong statements by ensuring that He would “not return” to defend his nephews, just as it did with Chiquis Rivera, nine years after the death of the star.

On that occasion, the singer had pointed out to his daughter for having a sentimental relationship with Esteban Loaiza, who was her husband.

Now the family has been embroiled in trouble over the audit that was made to the fortune of Jenni through the company that is in the name and in charge of her sister Rosie.

Johnny, the singer’s son, asked to have a financial review and this audit divided the family. On the one hand, Juan who works as an employee at Jenni Rivera Enterprises defends his sister Rosie about the alleged mishandling.

Juan has spoken about the lack of trust in the family after the lawsuit. “It takes years, a long time, to be a person you can trust or trust,” he said to “Windowing“.

“So much damage has been caused that I don’t know if one trusts again as one fully trusted … I’ve been the most troublesome of the Rivera because I’ve gotten into a lot of trouble defending to my family, including Chiquis, “he added.

“It’s a shame that all this happened with our family.” “I think it has caused a division that perhaps things will never be the same again and it’s painfulIt’s a shame, it’s ugly, “he said.

“Our family has had a great place in the music industry for many years and now we are a circus, and it’s ugly, “he said.

Remember that before the death of the singer in 2012, Jenni ended the relationship and communication she had with Chiquis for the alleged relationship with Loaiza.

“When December 9 came and the world lost it, I was already a little ahead of the healing process. It hurt a lot, obviously. I lost her twice“” I lost my mother on October 2, 2012. I lost her before anyone else, “Chiquis said in the podcast.”Chiquis and Chill “.

“The night she believed that this happened, I have cell phone ‘records’ (records) that show that when the security camera indicates that OK I might not be in the room with Esteban, that is false.” “You can see my head in another camera. I have cell phone records that show that I was actually talking to my uncle Juan and my ex-boyfriend for 30 minutes during the time that she thought I was gone and she couldn’t see me on the cameras.” he declared.

