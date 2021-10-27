10/27/2021 at 2:26 PM CEST

When we yell at our sons and daughters, we don’t feel good. In addition, we are aware that it is a resource with short-term results, but not long-term, hence it is not educational at all. Do we want to start educating without shouting? If the answer is yes, we suggest that you help yourself with the Orange Rhino Challenge, designed by an American mother who decided to stop yelling at her children for a year.

What is the yellow rhinoceros technique to stop yelling at our children?

Sheila McCraith is the mother of four children. One fine day, she was ashamed to yell at her children when she discovered that a worker doing renovations in her house was watching her. In the previous days, she had been able to suppress the urge to yell at her children while the workers were at home, but at that moment she thought they were gone and she saw herself “discovered & rdquor; for the worker made him feel very bad. This experience taught him two things:

That he was able to control himself by the fear of what strangers will say. That he should care more about what his children think and feel than what third parties think.

And this is how he proposed to be a whole year without yelling at his children. He considered it so seriously that, If at any time he yelled at his children, he had to reset the counter until he was a year without yelling.

What does an orange rhino have to do with stopping yelling at our kids? Sheila says that rhinos are tenacious and strong and that they are peaceful except when provoked. And the color orange, in his opinion, inspires energy and determination. And determination is, it seems, what is most needed to put aside this ugly habit.

If we feel bad when someone catches us yelling at our children, it is surely because we think that what we are doing is not right and is not good for them, right? But it simply comes out, we are tired, without patience, they drive us crazy, they ignore us and of course, we scream. Surely we will not be able to argue that by yelling we cannot educate or set a good example: we will not want our children to scream. This is the first step that Sheila raises: realizing that we need to change and banish the cry of our way of educating, because it can hurt, because it embarrasses us and because, furthermore, it does not educate.

If we yell at our children, they will learn that to get what they want they will have to yell | Freepik

The plan to stop yelling at our kids

But Sheila encourages not to stay there: you need a plan. We must set a clear objective (for example, stop screaming for a month in a row), observe when and why the screaming is triggered (for example, when we want to get to school early, or when we cannot put them to bed, or when we want them to eat what they is on the plate) and think about possible solutions or alternatives. Sheila also presents possible plans B to not scream, such as doing it out of the sight of your children, or running, or taking photos, or laughing even if you don’t feel like it, banging on a table, counting to 100, writing why you want to scream & mldr;

For the plan to work, it is very important to share it: have a support network (such as the Facebook page in Spanish “The challenge of the orange rhinoceros & rdquor;) and communicate this journey that you have decided to undertake in your closest environment.

As the author of the challenge says, ‘I can’t always control my children’s actions, but I can ALWAYS control my reaction.’

What do you think?

For more information, you can visit the website of the challenge author (in English).