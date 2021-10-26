The COVID-19, the fires or, finally, the eruption of the La Palma volcano makes it clear to us that a major emergency can arise at any time. Many times we are not aware of whether it has happened or not, therefore, the government You can notify all citizens via mobile phone when an emergency occurs. The National Public Alert System of Spain.

Release date

Once the platform project has been revealed, the next step is to proceed with its creation and subsequent launch. The deployment of this system will arrive no later than June 2022 and will have a mandatory use according to European Code of Electronic Communications.

Everbridge, company in charge

The company chosen to send these alerts is Everbridge, which will be accompanied by the four major operators, Telefónica, Vodafone, Orange and MásMóvil, which will provide the infrastructure to send these messages. These alert messages will not only reach the citizens of the country, but also the tourists who are visiting.

Everbridge notification example

The entire system will be located within the National Alert Network (RAN) of Civil Protection and the warning messages will be sent through various channels. The first, network coverage. That is, through a SMS although it is also planned to accept notifications. Another option will be by accessing the Web, social networks, email or connected devices.

Everbridge CEO Vernon Irvin explains

“Given the impact on Public Safety and economies around the world, caused by events of a physical and digital nature, including cyberattacks or the effects of the pandemic, all national, regional and local governments can benefit from a modern and scalable platform to be able to communicate with all residents and visitors in critical situations. “These were his words after agreeing to the award of the platform.

A society connected to mobile

One of the advantages of Spain to take advantage of this system is its high percentage of people with a mobile phone, a 96%. In this way, Spain joins a list of countries, such as the Nordic countries, where this mobile alert system is implemented. The scope of this will cover 99% of the population, although the messages can also be focused on a only zone where the disaster occurred.

