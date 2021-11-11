11/11/2021 at 11:33 CET

Fernando Alonso returns to Brazil, a ‘magical’ scene for him in his glory days, since it was at the Interlagos circuit where he won his two Formula 1 world crowns. This weekend, however, his goals are more modest, although not less important to Alpine. The French team is seriously threatened by Alpha Tauri in its particular fight for fifth place in the team championship. Alonso and Esteban Ocon They are obliged to score this Sunday if they do not want to be overcome by the formation of Gasly and Tsunoda.“Interlagos is a great circuit. Its history in Formula 1 is great and the fans are demanding, they know Formula 1 very well. There is always some drama in Brazil and we have to be prepared for that, “says Fernando on the eve of the Grand Prix.

For Ferdinand, the difficulty lies in the characteristics dthe layout of the Autodromo José Carlos Pace, since it only has 4.3 kilometers and 15 curves. “It is complicated because it only has six or seven corners. Turn 2 and 3 don’t look like curves. There are eight curves. To get a time on such a short circuit with so few corners, you need to embroider every part of the lap, so I think it is a circuit that rewards you a lot “, He pointed to the ’14’ in the GP preview.

“I usually prefer dry track on all circuits, but in Interlagos even more because there is not even a straight, you are always on a curve. There are some tricky spots, so I prefer it not to rain, “he continued.

Esteban Ocon he’s excited to get to one of his favorite careers, and he confessed: “It’s been a couple of years since I raced in BrazilI’ve always enjoyed running there. ANDthe atmosphere is incredibly special, since Brazilian fans are very passionate about Formula 1 and you can feel Ayrton Senna’s legacy there “Ocon commented.