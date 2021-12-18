Vicente Fernández: “Rodrigo is his son”, speaks Chente’s daughter | Mexico Agency

Vicente Fernández barely left for almost a week and the name of “The Charro of Huentitán“, is the target of various controversies and new revelations, supposed daughter comes to light and reveals more” truths “.

The singer, Vicente Fernández, of whom it allegedly transcended, would have had a son with Patricia Fernández, Rodrigo, would have reached an agreement with the young man’s mother, according to what a new daughter of Don Vicente would announce.

Shortly after the body of Vicente Fernandez has been fired in a tribute to the interior of his ranch, “The foals“Strong controversies call into question the image of the” Mexican charro. “

After it became known that the young man was not the son of Vicente Fernández after having undergone a DNA test, an alleged daughter of “Chente“Ana Lilia, would recently come out to reveal the whole truth.

Through the channel “argüendetv”, the “youtuber“, takes up two of the most controversial issues about the actor from films like” El Arracadas “and details how this scandal was defined.

Apparently, Patricia, (Rodrigo’s mother) would have agreed and even chose to disappear, which would have given rise to even more doubts about the supposed clinical result.

Rodrigo, who at one point was presented as “son of Vicente Fernández Gómez“, and that later, it would turn out that” no “, lived very closely and was one more member of the family, of the one born in 1940, the husband of” Cuquita “would take him to live with him and his family, he would support him in his carrer.

However, at some point, after many years, they decide to carry out a DNA test, before the first sample of the will is negative and Rodrigo leaves their lives again.

“Was there an arrangement?”

Now a supposed daughter of him businessman, Vicente Fernández Gómez, would reveal more details about this “deal” reached by the parties.

It should be remembered that the only daughter who until a few months ago was known to be the interpreter of “Return Return“, 81 years old and María del Refugio, was Alejandra (adopted daughter and niece of” Cuquita), now the alleged descendant uncovered the details of the “farce.”

The test comes out negative, you keep that whether it is true or a lie, here is your money, your monthly payment, something that the driver refers to is a rumor that had been coming for a long time, almost like an open secret about the close relationship between Fernández Gómez and Mrs. Patricia.

Without a doubt, the Fernández-Abarca Dynasty are going through a very difficult time, not only with the departure of “discographic producer“Who was considered a true legend of ranchera music, but also must deal with the series of scandalous revelations that seem to see the light in the midst of the absence of the famous father and husband.

This seems to be just the tip of the iceberg since apparently there are recordings in which they are assured, Rodrigo would visit Vicente Fernández in the hospital to say goodbye, to this are added the versions that apparently there is another unknown daughter of the “native of Huentitán, El Alto, Jalisco “, according to the alleged information mentioned by the channel.