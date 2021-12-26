At the close of Christmas, the day of 25-D that became so in question in recent days due to the explosion of the pandemic in the NBA, Luka Doncic was missing. The Slovenian was, it is a day for the general public and the big stars, the main reason that this party, Jazz-Mavericks, appeared in the last hour shift of the Christmas games. As much as the Jazz are one of the best teams, consistently, in recent years. And they are again: They won 120-116 (without any sparkle) and are 23-9. They have won 11 of their last 13 games and have the best net rating in the League in that stretch. And yet, it’s hard to believe them again if you think about the playoffs. It will be that they are the same (also for the good, which is a lot) of recent years. But anyone who also saw the previous Suns-Warriors will understand that there is a difference between those two teams and the Utah Jazz, the third in contention in the West. Mind you, there is also a big difference between the Jazz and everyone else in the (shaky) Conference.

One of the teams that is in that all the others is the Dallas Mavericks, which does not finish going or coming and that (now 15-17, four defeats in five games) at least stick up and compete almost every night with players coming and going, Kristaps Porzingis some days yes and others no and the pandemic forcing an emergency rotation, full of replacement players, recently signed some from the very retirement. The Mavs also they continue without Luka Doncic, who in his most difficult season for now (the fourth) He linked the set-up problems with an injury that affected his ankle and knee and with, now, the COVID protocols. The Slovenian has already missed 11 games when his average was ten in his first three NBA years. 30 of 229 in three seasons, 11 of 32 so far in the fourth. Without him, and with Porzingis in and out and a totally unstable rotation, it’s hard to tell where this team is. in a very low-level West and still, almost at New Year’s Eve, full of unknowns.

The Mavs, at least, showed their faces again. The game, at least, was even, close. The attacks didn’t shine, not even the normally silky Jazz’s, and the concert of the referees (55 fouls, 72 free throws) muddied everything. Curiously, after whistling everything that can be allowed, they did not cancel a basket by Brandon Knight (another who is back in the NBA because of the pandemic) after catching the ball that he had escaped from his hands trying to throw a triple. Something like self-handling without touching the ground or the board. Anyway, the Mavs fell under their own weight, sunk by logic but, yes, after leaving a good image, amassing leads of 16 points in the first half and seven (77-84) in the third quarter. They came to have a quintet on track with the aforementioned Knight, Theo Pinson, Charlie Brown, George King and Moses Brown. On the track, nothing less than the Jazz. And they came alive at the last minute. Not bad, of course.

Jalen Brunson, an exceptional secondary forced to act as a star, finished with 27 points and 6 assists and averages 20 + 7 in the games in which he has played as a starter. He charges 1.8 million and ends his contract, so we will hear a lot about him when summer approaches. Porzingis, back after two games away, was good (27 + 9 rebounds) but appeared little in the last quarter and he suffered a lot in defense when the little ones of the Jazz attacked him. His virtues as an intimidator in assists, reaching the rim, contrast with his enormous problems as a defender in one on one. But between him, Brunson, Ntilikina (17 points) and the kamikaze energy of the rest, the Texans kept the game alive against an opponent who came out listless and who was slow to get into flour.

When they pressed, the Jazz got away. But, on a bad day in shooting, they never quite got off the ground. Mike Conley (22 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists) and Bojan Bogdanovic (25 points) put percussion to accompany the game of the three of a Donovan Mitchell who needed a lot of ball and many shots to produce: 33 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 3 losses, 3 personal fouls … Rudy Gobert was not very there either (10 + 12 ) and the Jazz were limited to cover the record in a duel with more chicha than expected but that was not a big deal either. It wasn’t bad. Which, seeing the situation of the Mavericks, was certainly not little.

