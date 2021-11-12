What Donald Trump started in 2019 has ended by sentencing Joe Biden in a law that wants to make sure that all operators working in the United States are safe and not suspected of spying for other governments.

US President Joe Biden signed the Safe Equipment Act yesterday, which prevents US regulators from even considering granting new licenses for telecommunications equipment to companies deemed a security threat.

This means that both Huawei and ZTE, both Chinese companies, have a serious problem that seems to have no solution.

In October, the proposal was approved unanimously by the US Senate., while the House of Representatives approved it in a vote of 420-4. So it is clear that there is no discussion in the country about it.

According to the White House, the law, HR 3919, requires the Federal Communications Commission to adopt regulations that clarify that will not review or approve any authorization request for equipment that poses an unacceptable risk to national security.

Unfortunately for Huawei, ZTE Corp, and other Chinese tech companies (Xiaomi almost enters at first), the bill itself specifies that this includes equipment listed in the Secure and Reliable Communications Networks Act of 2019, where it is excluded them for the first time.

The Safe Networks Law became law in March 2020 after the concern that 5G networks driven by Chinese companies could include embedded back doors at the behest of the Beijing government.

Although it must also be made clear that the law gives US suppliers an advantage by eliminating Huawei as a competitor, so today it is not clear what weighed the most when making the decision.

The FCC has offered rebates to small and medium-sized companies that want to start up and replace Huawei and ZTE network equipment.

When the bill was approved by the Senate, spokespersons said it will help ensure that unsafe equipment in Companies like Huawei and ZTE can no longer be inserted into the communications networks of the United States.

At the government level, China is very upset that the United States has banned Huawei, this being one of the reasons why relations between the two nations are currently frozen.