10/19/2021

On at 14:04 CEST

It is the first call of this season with the Spanish team for Irene Paredes, as the central Blaugrana was a mother last September, and against the Faroe Islands and Hungary could not be on Jorge Vilda’s list. However, the coach has been able to count on her for the friendly match against Morocco that will be played next Thursday 21 at 20:00 h at the Principe Felipe Stadium (Cáceres) and for October 26 at 4:00 p.m., before Ukraine, qualifying match for the 2023 World Cup.

In the press conference prior to the match, Irene Paredes has valued the match against the Moroccans as a match “to continue growing, having automatisms, testing ourselves and knowing at what moment each one of us is“.

The mind in the now

Next summer, the national team will play the European Championship in England and, in 2023, if they manage to qualify, they will be able to play the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Despite these two important quotes, Jorge Vilda’s team is focused on this concentration. As Irene points out: “if we want to be in the World Cup first you have to qualify. These games help you to know how the team is doing and get to the European Championship in the best conditions. “The center-back is clear:”it’s no use looking away if you stumble“.

In recent concentrations with the national team, there have always been surprises on Vilda’s lists. This time, Maitane López, Atletico Madrid player, has been one of them. The blaugrana is clear that “There are always new people, who contribute a lot and come to win the job. Nobody can relax.”

Young people with a future

The creation of one new selection sub 23 to have a basis for the absolute has been one of the good news in recent weeks. For Walls “is to keep improving and pushing the absolute“.”The objective they have is to play in the absolute, they can take the leap any day and it forces us to put ourselves the batteries “.

Barça, his new home

The signing of Irene from Paris Saint-Germain was one of the bombs of the summer market. The one from Legazpi has adapted to FC Barcelona perfectly. “When I make the decision to make changes in my life, they are for the better and I am very happy. Personally and sportingly things are going very well for me and I hope it continues like this “Paredes has confessed.