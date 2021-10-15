In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Like every week we bring you some of the best deals you can find this weekend on Amazon. Prices on technology products that have dropped so much that it seems incredible that we are not already on Black Friday.

These offers are especially interesting because of their prices, but also because being so close to such important dates as Christmas, they may interest you to anticipate your purchases at the end of the year.

You can get all these offers during this weekend on Amazon. Although they should all hold out until next Sunday, it is something that we cannot assure. So if you are interested in one of these products, it is a good idea to hurry up and buy them as soon as possible.

iPhone 12 Pro

€ 999 at Amazon

The previous generation model is always a good idea, first because it is cheaper, but also because it has characteristics so similar to the new model, that in many cases it is not worth it.

This is what happens with this iPhone 12 Pro, a very powerful smartphone, with spectacular cameras and that right now costs 999 euros on Amazon in response to the MediaMarkt offer.

LITTLE F3

€ 289.99 at Amazon

For fans of good and cheap mobiles, and yes, also beautiful, this POCO F3 is on sale on Amazon these days.

A mobile with a large 6.67-inch Full HD + screen and with a refreshment of 120 Hz, in addition to having the powerful Snapdragon 870 processor compatible with 5G networks, a 48 megapixel camera, 8MP wide angle. and a 5 Mpx telemacro.

You can already get it for 289.99 euros with 128 GB of storage in blue.

Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G

€ 499.99 at Amazon

Another of those mobiles that have given a lot to talk about in Xiaomi is this Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G. It is a high-end round mobile with the best of the best and an affordable price.

Right now it costs 499 euros on Amazon. For this price you get a mobile with the powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, the best you can get right now.

It has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display, 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM. To highlight its 108 megapixel camera, 8 Mpx wide angle. and 5 Mpx telemacro.

It lacks nothing, even a 4,520 mAh battery with 33W fast charge, NFC or WiFi 6.

10.2 “iPad (2021)

€ 529 at Amazon

The first official sale of the new “normal” iPad has already arrived, the one with a 10.2-inch screen and this time with a capacity of 256 GB, the model with the highest capacity this year.

This iPad has dropped in price by 20 euros, but being such a new product, just a few weeks since Apple put it on sale, it is the best price you will find in a long time.

It can now be purchased for 529 euros with free shipping.

Huawei Watch GT2 Sport + FreeBuds 4i

€ 129 at Amazon

A bargain in full rule. It is the combination of the 46mm Huawei Watch GT 2 Sport smartwatch with 1.39-inch touch screen, GPS, sports recognition and blood oxygen level heart rate sensors.

To this watch you have to add the Huawei FreeBuds 4i active noise canceling headphones. All this for only 129 euros for a limited time.

Huawei Band 6

€ 39 at Amazon

Huawei Band 6 is an activity bracelet that is perfect for those who want to know how many steps they take a day and keep track of some sports.

Unlike other activity wristbands, this one has a much larger full color screen, with an excellent autonomy of 2 weeks, precision when measuring sports and with integrated heart rate and blood oxygen level sensors.

It is lowered to 39 euros on Amazon these days.

Amazon Kindle

This e-book reader is the most affordable on Amazon. It weighs little and also now includes a highly demanded feature such as the backlit screen.

The most famous ebook reader in the world, Amazon Kindle, is already reduced in a curious move to a month from Black Friday.

This ebook reader has a 6-inch touch screen with adjustable front light and which is extremely light to be able to read with one hand, it is perfect for reading for hours.

It has 8 GB of storage for hundreds of books, plus WiFi connection to download books directly from the Amazon book store or get millions of free books by subscribing to Amazon Kindle Unlimited.

You can find it for 74.99 euros on Amazon for a few days. Soon it will cost 89.99 euros again.

Razer Kishi

€ 59.99 at Amazon

If you have an Android mobile and you like to play on your phone, you are in luck because now you can get one of the best controllers for Android mobiles of the moment.

Razer Kishi is a controller that turns your mobile into a kind of Nintendo Switch. It works exclusively with mobiles with a USB-C connection and does not have to be recharged.

It will give you a better grip and all the buttons you may need to better play your favorite games.

On Amazon it has dropped in price from 30 euros to 59.99 euros.

Amazon Echo Show 8

€ 64.99 at Amazon

If you like to have a speaker with Alexa in your home because it helps you in your day to day, then you will love having a Amazon Echo Show 8.

It is a smart speaker with an 8-inch screen and great audio quality. Not only do you have all the power of Alexa, it will also show you visual information. But you can also use it to watch videos, step-by-step recipes, weather information, roads and much more.

You can even make video calls between Echo Show users or with Skype.

This first generation already only costs 64.99 euros on Amazon.

iRobot Roomba e6192

€ 299 at Amazon

Exclusive Amazon offer for a limited time. This robot vacuum cleaner iRobot Roomba e6192 has dropped in price to 200 euros, so it is at one of its historical minimum prices and is one of the real bargains you can find these days.

This robot vacuum cleaner has a WiFi connection and integration with Alexa and the Google assistant and / or Google Home. It has a great suction power and an autonomy of 90 minutes.

It has a 600ml tank and the iAdapt 1.0 intelligent navigation system. From its app you can tell it to go to a specific place in your house to clean.

You can find it for 299 euros on Amazon.

