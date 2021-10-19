The initialist of the Boston Red Sox, Kyle Schwarber, hit his third home run of the 2021 postseason for the Major League Baseball – MLB to put his team ahead in the second inning of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

Through the development of the third game of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros, Kyle Schwarber hit his third home run of this postseason, to reach 9 for life in this instance of the best baseball in the world. .

The Red Sox first baseman hit his third home run in these playoffs but this time it was a Grand Slam, which extended the six-run lead against the Astros in this third game of the Championship Series.

Here is the Grand Slam:

BOSTON SLAM PARTY! pic.twitter.com/dIp9svKzGp – MLB (@MLB) October 19, 2021

In the bottom of the third inning, Schwarber, punished the Mexican pitcher José Urquidy, shooting him the third full-back hit with full bases of this series against the sidereal, it was the four-seam straight that the Red Sox player deposited across right field 430 feet away.

The Red Sox are the first team to hit 3 grand slams in a single postseason series. Only the 1998 Braves had hit 3 grand slams in an * entire postseason *. – Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) October 19, 2021

This Grand Slam was the third of those that make life in the city of Boston in this American League Championship Series, making the Red Sox the only team in postseason history to hit three hits of this magnitude. in a single series.

The only ones who had achieved something similar had been the Atlanta Braves in 1991, connecting three Grand Slam in all playoffs.

Postseason numbers

Schwarber’s career in the postseason is hitting .292, connecting 28 hits in 93 at-bats, scoring 18 runs and driving in 17 streaks, hitting 9 home runs which he has 3 in this 2021 postseason.

How to watch the Red Sox Vs. Astros live online for free today?

Teams Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros They play today, Monday, October 18, 2021, game 3 of the Championship Series for the American League in the Major Leagues and then we will tell you where to watch it live on the ESPN Mexico channel for free and what time it is.

Live: Boston Red Sox Vs. Houston Astros – Championship Series (Game 3)

