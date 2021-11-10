11/10/2021

On at 19:32 CET

The former president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Rogério Caboclo, has spoken about the contacts of the Brazilian National Team with Xavi Hernandez. The national team led by Tite negotiated the possible incorporation of the Egarense in February 2021, when Caboclo held the position of president. The then president of the CBF wanted to clarify on Globo the offer to the now FC Barcelona coach, after Xavi’s words on the day of his presentation at the Camp Nou.

After the Barça legend acknowledged the contacts with the Brazilian Confederation in the press conference after its presentation, the data on that meeting that took place in the Qatari capital, Doha, during Xavi’s stay at the command of the Al- Sadd. On behalf of the CBF, two trusted men from Caboclo attended the negotiation: Marco Dalpozzo, director of human resources, and Lorenzo Peralez, commercial director. The Barça coach admitted and contextualized the offer of the Brazilian National Team: “I did speak with Brazil. The idea was to help Tite and catch the team after the World Cup. But my dream was to come to Barça.”

Faced with the commotion generated by Xavi’s statements, the former president of the CBF has come forward: “If Xavi accepted the invitation, he would be Tite’s assistant coach and would have the role of analyzing our European international competitors and their outstanding players in Europe. Tite and Juninho knew about the negotiation and agreed. But there was no promise to relieve Tite after the World Cup in Qatar, only the announcement of the possibility. “

Rogério Caboclo also wanted to justify the offer to a foreign coach, not directly related to Brazilian football: “Xavi has had a successful campaign in Qatar, he has a record of uncompromising loyalty and a super winning career. He could emerge as a new coach without vices. If they criticize us as much for not playing like the Europeans, it would be a good idea to have one of them among us. We have great Brazilian coaches, although I have no prejudice against foreigners. I believe in talented technicians, long-term work. And I also demand love for the national team. “In addition, the former CBF leader has denied contacts with Jorge Sampaoli and Jorge Jesús, also in the orbit of Brazil according to the media.