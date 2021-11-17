Telemundo Grand finale of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’

On November 15, ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ ended, the most recent reality show on the Telemundo network, in which 16 celebrities were confined to a house, without access or contact with the outside world. Here, week after week they had to overcome various challenges and forge different strategies to eliminate until one of them was the winner, receiving an attractive prize of $ 200,000.00 in cash.

In this case, the winner of the first season was Miss Universe 1996, Venezuelan actress, businesswoman and presenter Alicia Machado, who won the hearts of the public with her customary sincerity and sympathy, not in vain more than 40 million people voted for may she be the winner of this US Spanish-language television event.

About her experience in ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, Alicia Machado responded to Now Same:

“Yes, I have changed… I do not know if it has really been to change, I think what I have done has been to reflect and put into practice all those things about myself that I already knew but that I had a hard time putting into practice. I definitely feel much more at peace with myself. For me, fame has not been easy to carry, it has cost me a lot of work all my life. I became a woman, I became an adult and I grew up in the face of the hurricane, and now I am a mature woman. And that, that I take away, I take my peace as a human being, I know that I am a good person, I know that from now on there will be nothing that is said about me that can really hurt me, I feel free like the wind, I feel that for whom I work, which is the audience, I no longer have anything to hide from them, they already know everything about me, even my defects. I am very confident in my talent and my dreams, in the person that I am, in order to continue achieving what I want. “

There will be a second season of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’

With more than 65 million votes to choose the winner of the first season of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, there is no doubt that this reality show was a success for Telemundo, that is why one day after the final episode, already A second season would be confirmed, as confirmed by the program’s presenter, Hector Sandarti, through his Instagram profile.

With a photo where you can see who is affectionately nicknamed “Sandarti” by his surname, the presenter was happy and confirmed that indeed, a second installment of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ is coming:

“I wake up satisfied, grateful and happy for the successful completion of a great project. “La Casa De Los Famosos” was a hit, thanks to the work of a great team of more than 200 people and the public who honored us with their preference every night. Thank you God and my family for being my support and inspiration. Thank you Telemundo and Endemol Shine Bumdog for trusting me with this monster of a program and all the participants. Especially the great winner Alicia Machado. And what do you think?… We return in 2022 with the 2nd season !!! See you there. ” Hector Sandarti assured.

The messages of support were immediate, starting with Héctor Sandarti’s partner during the 12 weeks that ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ lasted, the Mexican actress and presenter Jimena Gallego, who wrote: “I love to work by your side the best partner I always learn from you !!! “

On the other hand, the congratulations of the fans also abounded: “We are going to miss you Bello Sandarti 🥰❤️you are the best greetings from your beloved country 🇬🇹 our beautiful Guatemala❤️🤗”, said one, while another assured: “Wow fantastic it was Hopefully I loved the reality show and it deserves many more seasons. Congratulations 🙌 to the entire work team “