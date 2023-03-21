There Won’t Be An OLED Display Steam Deck Anytime Soon For A Critical Reason

The Steam Deck of Valve It has become a considerable object of desire for a good part of the gaming community. It is a portable console with high graphic power that in many aspects would be more robust and practical than a Nintendo Switch.

Even so, the community is not satisfied and from the moment the technical specifications of its hardware were known, there was a request that remains to this day: the desire to see one of these systems with an OLED screen.

In the case of Nintendo’s handheld, the clamor for such a display also circulated for years before the company finally deigned to make them.

But now with the Steam Deck the clamor is perceived more urgent due to the high degree of the graphic section of the titles available on Valve.

Where some games, in theory, can run on the device, but due to the qualities of its screen, they don’t look as spectacular as possible on a computer.

Given such a scenario, an official response from the company on this matter became urgent and we finally have it.

Valve executive talks about the future of the Steam Deck with its OLED screen

It turns out that the friends of PC Gamer they have just interviewed none other than Pierre-Loup Griffais, one of the main designers of the Steam Deck.

In the talk, the specialist, however, clearly marked the current position of the company, where its main current challenge is to cope with the demand for production.

At the same time that it revealed some of the edges perhaps not contemplated among those who demand the integration of an OLED screen into the system. Since the matter would not be as simple as one might think:

Steam Deck VALVE console (Noelia Murillo/Europa Press)

“I think people see things as an incremental release and assume it’s easy to do. But in reality, the screen is the core of the device. Everything is anchored to it. Basically, everything is designed around everything when talking about such a small device.

I think it would be a greater amount of work than people assume. I don’t think we’re discounting anything. But the idea that you could just swap out the screen for a new one, and voila, would need more than that to be feasible.”

In other words, it is impossible to replace the current LCD screen with an OLED on the assembly line and that’s it. It would require a complete redesign of the Steam Deck.

The possibility is not ruled out, but given the scenario described, it seems unlikely that it will happen in the short term.