12/16/2021 at 7:16 PM CET

UEFA has just defined all the groups of the four divisions of the Nations League 2022. Luck has played on the side of the Spanish team and the ‘red’ will cross with Portugal, Switzerland and the Czech Republic in the matches from June to September 2022. The team led by Luis Enrique has dodged other tough gnawing bones such as Netherlands, England and Germany.

In groups C and D there are still teams to be classified, because the qualifying rounds between the first of Division D and the last of the C are pending to be played. These are all the groups of the UEFA Nations League 2022.

Division A

Group 1: France, Denmark, Croatia, AustriaGroup 2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech RepublicGroup number 3: Italy, Germany, England, HungaryGroup 4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales

Division B

Group 1: Ukraine, Scotland, Ireland, Armenia Group 2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, AlbaniaGroup number 3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, MontenegroGroup 4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

Division C

Group 1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe IslandsGroup 2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Winner of Cyprus – EstoniaGroup 3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Winner of Kazakhstan – MoldovaGroup 4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar

Division D

Group 1: Liechtenstein, Loser of Kazakhstan – Moldova, Andora, LatviaGroup 2: Malta, Loser of Cyprus – Estonia, San Marino