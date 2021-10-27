10/27/2021

On at 15:19 CEST

As every year, France Football magazine awards the best soccer player with the Ballon d’Or, the best young player and the best goalkeeper of the year. Last year, due to the pandemic, it was not delivered. Lewandowski took the rest of the individual awards thanks to his great year, helping Bayern enormously to win it all. This year he is also a strong candidate on a list where there are surprises.

The award of the Ballon d’Or, both for women and men, will not be made until next November 29, but this afternoon we have been getting to know the names that will be on the shortlist. Also to be the best young man and the best goalkeeper of the year.

From the men’s Ballon d’Or, France Football has revealed the 30 names that will be eligible for the award, including Barça Pedri, who will also fight for the award for the best young player, Leo Messi and Lewandowski, clear candidates for the trophy, and the long list of Chelsea players, the champion of the last edition of the Champions. Also relevant is the presence of Gerard Moreno, Villarreal player and Europa League champion.

These are the 30 names: Mahrez, Kanté, Haaland, Bonucci, Mount, Kane, Donnarumma, Benzema, Sterling, Barella, Pedri, Messi, Bruno Fernandes, Chiellini, Modric, De Bruyne, Neymar, Rúben Dias, Lautaro, Kjaer, Lewandowski, Salah, Jorginho, Azpilicueta , Lukaku, Gerard Moreno, Cristiano Ronaldo, Foden, Mbappé and Luis Suárez.

Likewise, the French magazine has also released the list of twenty players who will fight for the Women’s Ballon d’Or. A list where up to five Barça players have entered: Sandra Paños, Irene Paredes, Alexia Putellas, Jennifer Hermoso and Lieke Martens. These are the other fifteen candidates: Magdalena Eriksson, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Sam Kerr, Stina Blackstenius, Wendie Renard, Samantha Mewis, Pernille Harder, Vivianne Miedema, Jessie Fleming, Ashley Lawrence, Christine Sinclair, Ellen White, Christiane Endler, Fran Kirby and Kadidiatou Diani.

As for the Kopa award, which honors the best young player of the year, the presence of Barça Pedri stands out. But he will not be alone in a shortlist of candidates of a very high level. This is the list of ten names: Mason Greenwood, Bukayo Saka, Pedri, Jérémy Doku, Ryan Gravenberch, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Jude Bellingham, Giovanni Reyna and Nuno Mendes.

Finally, the Yashin trophy, which rewards the best goalkeeper of the year, ten are also the candidates to win it: Donnarumma, Ederson, Schmeichel, Edouard Mendy, Courtois, Keylor Navas, Emi Martínez, Neuer, Oblak and Handanovic.