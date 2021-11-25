In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to find Apple products at the best price during Black Friday these are the best prices and discounts.

Apple products also drop in price on Black Friday. Although it is known that iPhones or iPads are not usually devices that drop a lot in price, that they maintain their value for a long time, on this Black Friday you can find bargains.

This is one of the best days to find products like an iPhone 13, iPad Pro, MacBook Air, or accessories like the second-generation Apple Pencil on sale.

Discover the best offers and discounts that you will find on Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, El Corte Inglés and many more during Black Friday 2021.

Apple products are always very popular and when there are discounts they are even more so. Therefore, in this case, if you see an iPhone or iPad on sale, we recommend that you buy it before they run out.

If you buy them on Amazon you can have them with free and fast shipping signing up for Prime. You can try it for free for 30 days without any kind of commitment since there is no permanence.

iPhone 13, Black Friday offer at MediaMarkt

iPhone 13 in MediaMarkt

iPhone 13 is the most popular new generation iPhone model. Its design is maintained, although it has new colors. But with a 6.1-inch OLED screen, the powerful A15 Bionic chip and its 12-megapixel cameras, it is one of the highest-rated devices of the year.

In this MediaMarkt offer you can buy the version with 512 GB of storage for 1,209 euros, an applied discount of 50 euros.

iPhone 13 mini, Black Friday offer at MediaMarkt

iPhone 13 mini in MediaMarkt

The little iPhone 13 mini, the previous generation model, is on sale during MediaMarkt’s Black Friday.

This mobile has a 5.4-inch OLED screen, a powerful A15 Bionic processor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera. Also, its battery has improved a lot and it has 5G.

You can get it with 256GB of storage for 879 euros.

Apple Watch Series 7, Black Friday offer at MediaMarkt

Apple Watch Series 7 at MediaMarkt

The famous smartwatch Apple Watch Series 7 It is also on sale during MediaMarkt’s Black Friday. In both the 41mm and 45mm versions, this watch is perfect for athletes and people who want more control over applications or information about their health.

It has a much larger screen in the same physical size, as well as a 24/7 heart rate sensor, blood oxygen level sensor and electrocardiogram.

Get it from MediaMakrt in 45mm for 429 euros. The 41mm version is also available but for 399 euros.

Amazon has matched prices and you have the 41mm GPS version at 399 euros and 45mm at 429 euros.

MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip, Black Friday deal at Amazon

MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip at Amazon

This new 14-inch MacBook Pro With the very powerful eight-core M1 Pro processor and fourteen-core GPU, it becomes one of the biggest Black Friday deals. It costs 2,024 euros right now, that is, 225 euros off.

It is one of the most powerful Apple laptops and specially designed for professionals. A very efficient machine that has 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, in addition to the back of the HDMI ports, SD card reader and 3 USB-C ports with Thunderbolt.

MacBook Air with M1 Chip, Black Friday deal on Amazon

MacBook Air with M1 Chip at Amazon

The ultralight notebook 13-inch MacBook Air with the new M1 processor It is a real bargain for less than 1,000 euros. A recommended team for all people looking for a light and easy-to-use team.

In Amazon they have lowered it to 958.99 euros with free shipping. In TuImeiLibre they have lowered it even more to 899 euros.

AirPods Pro, Black Friday offer on Amazon and MediaMarkt

AirPods Pro on Amazon AirPods Pro on MediaMarkt

Apple continues its passion for audio with these headphones AirPods Pro, with a considerable redesign, battery improvement up to 5 hours of playback and most importantly, an excellent active noise cancellation system.

In MediaMarkt you get them for 199 euros. But it is at Amazon where we get the best price, 198 euros.

2nd Gen Apple AirPods, Black Friday Sale on Amazon

Apple AirPods at AmazonApple AirPods at MediaMarkt

The Second generation AirPods, in their original long temple design, are also on sale. These headphones do not have active noise cancellation, but they do listen well and have excellent sound quality on calls.

It is at its lowest price, only 99 euros on Amazon and MediaMarkt.

Pack of 4 AirTag, Black Friday offer at MediaMarkt

Pack of 4 Apple AirTag in MediaMarkt

AirTags are on sale in their 4-unit pack at MediaMarkt. This store has this pack of 4 beacons that work with iPhones for only 92 euros.

The normal price is 109 euros, while if you only want one you have it at 32.99 euros in MediaMarkt or 27.99 euros in Amazon.

Apple Magic Keyboard, Black Friday deal on Amazon

Apple Magic Keyboard at Amazon

Apple’s wireless keyboard is on sale at Amazon for only 74 euros, when its normal price is 106 euros.

It is a previous generation keyboard (without TouchID) and that works with Bluetooth with any device, even with the iPhone or iPad. It is charged with a Lightning cable, which is included in the box.

Magic Mouse, Black Friday offer on Amazon

Apple Magic Mouse at Amazon

The strange and flat Magic mouse Apple has dropped in price almost 40 euros on Amazon. It can be found for a limited time at 59.90 euros.

This mouse is loved by many, just as hated by so many others. As in the case of the keyboard, its battery is recharged using a Lightning cable from the bottom, which does not allow it to be used while it is charging.

2nd generation Apple Pencil, Black Friday sale on Amazon

2nd Gen Apple Pencil at Amazon

Apple Pencil is the digital pencil designed to be used with the iPad Pro or iPad Air tablets. It’s highly accurate when writing and drawing, with thousands of pressure points and tilt angles to make it feel like a real pencil.

It has wireless and magnetic charging with the iPad and is on sale on Amazon for 99 euros.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.