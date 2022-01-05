So are the plans for the Lamborghini electric car. The Italian supercar maker finally opens the door to electrifying its range.

The electric car is a reality that will eventually reach all car manufacturers in the world. Some are already fully committed to this mobility solution, others are somewhat more reluctant, but all know that it is the future if they continue to want to market vehicles in the coming decades. Today we analyze what they are the plans for the Lamborghini electric car.

In May of this year, Lamborghini presented its roadmap, called “Direzione Cor Tauri” towards electrification and offered us some clues about the moment in which we would see the first model of the brand with a 100% electric drive system. These plans include the goal of decarbonizing future Lamborghini models and the Sant’Agata Bolognese plant.

But nevertheless, Lamborghini it is clear that it will not lose its essence despite this important change in the concept of mobility. During the product electrification process, the brand “will focus on identifying technologies and solutions that guarantee maximum performance and driving dynamics that represent the brand’s tradition,” explains the company.

The lamborghini roadmap towards the electrification of its range of automobiles and the decarbonisation of its production plant presented in May is divided into three phases.

The first of these phases includes the years 2021 and 2022 and is considered a tribute to the combustion engine. It will be characterized by “the development of combustion engines for versions that pay tribute to the glorious history of the brand and iconic products of the past and present, but always under the impulse of the visionary spirit that distinguishes Lamborghini”.

The second phase will be completed by the end of 2024. The firm of the golden bull hopes to present its first series production hybrid model in 2023While, at the end of the following year, the entire range of the brand’s products will be electrified.

Lamborghini’s objective in this phase is to reduce CO2 emissions by 50% by the beginning of 2025. An investment of more than 1,500 million euros will also be made in the next four years.

Finally, the third phase of this roadmap reaches the last years of this decade. The momentum in the second part of the decade will be devoted to electric cars, with the aim of introducing a fourth model in the range in the future. In these last years of the 2020s it will be announced the first 100% electric Lamborghini in history.

