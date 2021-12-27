12/27/2021 at 10:14 CET

Olaya Gonzalez

In a 2021 still marked by the covid-19 pandemic, by national and international political instability, by the beginning of economic recovery and by the Tokyo Olympics, these are the ten protagonists who have marked the news of the last 365 days.

It is difficult to do something so relevant as to go down in the history of a year. Some do it for something good and others for events they might rather forget. This 2021 has been very busy in terms of actuality: the eruption of the La Palma volcano, the goodbye of Angela Merkel after more than a decade of rule with an iron hand in Germany and Europe, the death of Almudena Grandes, the Duke of Edinburgh or Verónica Forqué or the revolution that Luis Enrique implanted in the Spanish soccer team and that was worth the dispute of the semifinals of the Eurocup and that a whole country recovered the illusion for the Red one.

Juan Carlos I

The king emeritus has been, without a doubt, one of the protagonists the year in Spain. Since the Royal Household announced on August 3, 2020 that Juan Carlos I was leaving Spain as a result of the escalation of information about alleged accounts in tax havens, there have been few who have tried to get a photo of the former monarch in Saudi Arabia. But there are not many images that have transcended the father of Philip VI since then. The last of them came this same month of December, when the emeritus attended a Rafa Nadal match in the country that is now his residence. But it may not be for much longer. The filing of the proceedings that the Swiss Prosecutor’s Office had opened against him (a fact that occurred this same month of December) is the first step for the Supreme Court to cease investigations into him. Because, Moncloa and Zarzuela are already preparing their return to Spain.

Joe biden

Although his electoral victory occurred in 2020, Joe Biden did not take charge of one of the most important governments in the world on January 20, 2021. The Democrat came to power in a climate of unprecedented tension. Just 14 days earlier, one of the blackest acts in the history of the United States had occurred: the assault on the Capitol by a mob of supporters of the outgoing president, Donald Trump. To this day, the tycoon has not assumed his defeat at the polls and continues to defend fraud, so much so that he did not even attend the transfer of powers ceremony. But the stones in Biden’s path did not end Trump’s departure: his Executive lived his first crisis with the chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan that prompted the Taliban to take over the government even before the last international soldiers left the country.

Isabel Diaz Ayuso

No one doubts that Isabel Díaz Ayuso came to Spanish politics to revolutionize it. He made this clear in the harshest months of the pandemic, when he became the face of the ongoing opposition to the decisions of the Pedro Sánchez government. He confirmed it on March 10, when he decided dissolve the Madrid Assembly and call elections to the Community after breaking the agreement that it had in force with Citizens. And, objectively, it could not do better: the popular leader achieved an absolute majority and total control of the regional Executive. That citizen support earned him to transfer that constant pulse with Moncloa to his own home. Since then, tug of war with the national leadership of the Popular Party they have been constant and in Genoa they have been threatened by ‘Hurricane Ayuso’. The challenges have ranged from relationships with Vox to Christmas dinners.

Pablo Iglesias

Ayuso’s early electoral call brought with it a movement that no one expected: on March 15 Pablo Iglesias announced that he was leaving his post as second vice president in the coalition government to try to seize power from the right in the Community of Madrid. The earthquake was instantaneous and gave way to one of the most turbulent electoral campaigns in recent Spanish history. The results did not accompany the leftist forces and, although the representation of United We Can in the Madrid Assembly rose from 7 to 10 seats, it was not enough to break Ayuso’s hegemony. That same night, Iglesias excitedly announced that left the political front line and urged Yolanda diaz to assume leadership of the purple part of the Executive.

Marta Ortega

One of the richest women in Spain will also become one of the most powerful faces of the Ibex 35 in the coming year. On November 30, Inditex made official a series of changes in its leadership that would even affect its listing on the stock market. Marta Ortega, daughter of the founder of the textile giant, will become non-executive president in March 2022 of the multinational. The board of directors thus accepted the resignation of Pablo Isla, who had been at the helm of the company for a decade. Yours is the merit of the group’s digitization and the recent commitment to sustainability. Currently, the eldest daughter of Amancio Ortega is in charge of reinforcing the brand image and fashion proposal of Zara, undoubtedly the most important firm of all those managed by the Arteixo giant. Carries linked to the multinational for more than 15 years after having trained in some of the best fashion and business schools in the world.

Leo Messi

Already in summer 2020 Leo Messi had expressed his willingness to leave the club of his life, FC Barcelona. However, at that time the directive managed to stop the departure of the Argentine star. The resignation of Josep María Bartomeu and the electoral victory of Joan Laporta presaged that the forward could forget that purpose and return to his dream of finishing his sports career in Barcelona. But the club’s financial problems got in the way of an agreement that both parties sorely wanted. On August 5 the news became official: 15 years later, Leo Messi would leave Barça free, so that his next team would not have to leave a single euro to the Blaugrana coffers to get the services of the star. The official reason was the impossibility of overcoming the “economic and structural obstacles”. Just a couple of days later, Messi and his family began a new life in Paris, a city that welcomed them with open arms and with two players who would form, together with Messi himself, one of the most feared forwards of world football: Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

Simone biles

She was called to be the great queen of the Tokyo Olympics, the pandemic Olympics, the Games without an audience. However, the seven times champion of U.S, current Olympic champion and five-time world champion did not sign the performance that she expected. Simone biles lived a nightmare in Tokyo and highlighted the difficulties of high-level athletes and the damage that extreme pressure does to their mental health. The gymnast resigned to participate in the final for artistic gymnastics teams, a test in which the United States finally got the silver medal. After this abandonment, several more arrived. Simone Biles just took home the bronze medal on the balance beamBut it left a much more important lesson that other world stars like Naomi Osaka had already advanced: “I think there should be a lot more talk about mental health, especially with athletes because I know that some of us are going through the same things. We are not just entertainment, we are human beings“, He said.

Pau Gasol

Pau Gasol he is one of the most important athletes in history from Spain. In his prolific career both in Europe (three seasons with Barcelona) and in the NBA (he played 18 seasons), in addition to numerous competitions with the Spanish basketball team, he has not stopped adding titles that raise him as the best Spanish basketball player: three Olympic medals, gold at the World Cup in Japan and three Eurobasket; two-time NBA champion with Los Angeles Lakers and three-time ACB League champion. Gasol is an institution both on and off the fields, where he has striven to promote innumerable social actions both with Unicef ​​and with his own foundation. A great friend of Kobe Bryant, he has been one of the great supporters of the family after the death of the crack. This summer, after playing his last Olympic Games, Gasol excitedly announced at a press conference that I hung up my boots after more than two decades at the highest level.

C. Tangana

Antón Álvarez Alfaro is C. Tangana, but since 2021 he is also known as ‘El madrileño’. The name of one of the most important Spanish-language albums of the year, both due to the reception of the public and the critics, is also a declaration of intentions. With his provocative latin urban style, accumulates triumphs and controversies: from his photographs on a yacht surrounded by women in bikinis to the resignation of the dean of Toledo cathedral for allowing him to record his video clip ‘Atheist’ inside the temple and make it the scene of his dances with Nathy Peluso without the approval of the archbishop. But his mix of trap de mix of trap, rumba, bachata, hip hop, Flemish or reggaeton it has prevailed over everything else. Three Latin Grammy Awards and the best historical premiere of a Spanish album on Spotify with more than five million reproductions in one day attest to this.

Ibai Llanos

The ‘streamer’ has been the great protagonist in the digital world in 2021. His alliance with Gerard Piqué has served to further boost a career that seems to have no limits. Although he won over a large part of Spain after positioning himself against the ‘youtubers’ who moved to live in Andorra to pay less taxes, his relationship with footballers of the stature of Kun Agüero or Leo Messi finished making his facet from idol among the youngest. Ibai Llanos became the only Spaniard who attended as a press the presentation of the Argentine star with PSG and launched the first World Globes. The year will end in a way few expected: will ring the bells on your channel Twitch with Ramón García.