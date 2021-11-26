In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

It’s officially Black Friday! One of the most important days in purchases of all kinds where you can get the best discounts of the year on all kinds of products.

There are so many products to choose from that it is impossible to cover all the offers available at this time, that’s why we have made a choice of the best discounted products that are available right now.

These technological products are cheaper than normal and have a discount that makes us think that they are really worth the investment.

Phones, tablets, Smart TV, electronics, accessories … There is no category that is left behind and these are the best that you will find in stores such as Amazon, PcComponentes, MediaMarkt, El Corte Inglés, eBay and many others.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, Black Friday deal on Amazon

This streaming device is more powerful than the standard model of the previous generation, and has an Alexa remote, although without volume buttons, integrated.

By far one of the best Black Friday deals is this Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite. It is the simplest version of the Amazon streaming player. With it connected to your WiFi network and to your television, you will have all the advantages of a Smart TV even if you don’t have one.

Install streaming apps or talk to Alexa to control connected home products or have your questions answered by searching the internet.

This little player will give you many joys and is at its historic minimum price, only 18.99 euros.

If you can spend a little more do not hesitate, opt for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It has WiFi 6, 4K, a faster processor and now only costs 38.99 euros.

Amazon Echo Dot, Black Friday deal on Amazon

The new generation of Amazon’s best-selling smart speaker comes with a revamped spherical design. This new look has also optimized the sound amplification, which is now better distributed.

Another product that is worth buying when it is very cheap are the Amazon Echo speakers. Specific this fourth generation Echo Dot It is a candy for only 29.99 euros.

It has improvements in speed, a better sound quality with its speakers and even improvement in how it listens to you with the integrated microphones to understand in any direction.

Taking into account the price we would recommend buying several because in this way you can create a multi-room sound system and play music at the same time, or separately from your preferred streaming platforms.

A cheaper option is the 3rd generation Echo Dot, which is flatter in design and has the same features. Now it only costs 18.99 euros.

Samsung QLED Q80A 55 “, Black Friday offer on PCComponents

Samsung QLED Q80A 55 “in PcComponentes

If you are looking for a new Smart TV and want to prioritize the quality of the image, without a doubt PcComponentes has just put one of the best offers during Black Friday.

This Smart TV Samsung QLED Q80A series and 55-inch it has dropped to 799 euros from the 1,199 euros it officially costs.

This is a 55-inch TV with very small bezels that seems to be hovering in the air. It is also compatible with 4K and HDR10 + video. The QLED panel allows you to ensure the deepest blacks, a great level of brightness and also some vibrant colors.

It has advanced functions such as an operating system where you can install practically any streaming app, gaming function with a motion accelerator and it is also compatible with Alexa.

Poco X3 Pro, Black Friday deal on eBay

POCO X3 Pro on eBay

It has been the star mobile for months and during the days leading up to Black Friday it has been sold out in practically all stores. But we have found a significant discount on this POCO X3 Pro on eBay Spain, for only 179.89 euros.

It stands out for its power thanks to the Snapdragon 860 processor, in this version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

In addition, it has a 6.67-inch screen with 120Hz refresh, a 48-megapixel camera, 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charge and NFC.

In other stores, such as in MediaMarkt, you can find it at 228 euros, but not a trace on Amazon at the moment.

Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip

Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip at Amazon

Taking into account the 225 euros offer, this new 14-inch MacBook Pro With the very powerful eight-core M1 Pro processor and fourteen-core GPU, it becomes one of the biggest Black Friday deals.

It is one of the most powerful Apple laptops and specially designed for professionals. A very efficient machine that has 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, in addition to the back of the HDMI ports, SD card reader and 3 USB-C ports with Thunderbolt.

It can already be found for 2,024 euros on Amazon.

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Black Friday offer at MediaMarkt

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at MediaMarkt

The Nintendo Switch game console in its second generation, with battery improvement and with neon-colored JoyCon controllers, has an incredible price at MediaMarkt.

During Black Friday you can get it together with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game (downloadable game in the eShop) for only 289 euros.

The new version, Nintendo Switch OLED, is missing from the shelves, although it still appears on Amazon without availability.

Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro, Black Friday offer on Amazon

Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro at Amazon

This smartwatch is designed for people who take sports seriously, especially adventure sports. It is tough and perfect for all kinds of athletes.

Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro It is a sports smartwatch with GPS and 51mm that has dropped more than 210 euros, up to 489 euros.

In PcComponentes they have also managed to lower the price during Black Friday to 489.99 euros.

It has a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen saturation, training load monitoring, route planner, GPS and offline maps of both cities and routes and roads. It even has NFC to make cardless payments.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S, Black Friday offer on MediaMarkt

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S at MediaMarktXiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S at Amazon

It is one of the fastest methods of transportation you can use in a city, as well as clean and personal. Electric scooters are still in fashion and now you can get yours during Black Friday with this Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S.

It has a maximum speed of 25km / h, a motor of up to 500W and a range of 30 kilometers. Perfect to take you wherever you want.

MediaMarkt has lowered its price by 120 euros, reaching 329 euros with free shipping. At Amazon it now costs 314.90 euros, a decrease of 135 euros compared to its previous price.

Sony WH-1000XM4, Black Friday offer on Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 They might be the best over-ear or headband active noise-canceling headphones out there today. Their design is already iconic and anyone who tries them doesn’t want to go back.

They have active noise cancellation, but also with a quick attention mode that allows you to listen to what is happening outside by placing your hand on a headset and thus be able to maintain a conversation.

Its battery lasts up to 30 hours of continuous playback and has fast charging, in just 10 minutes you have 5 hours of use.

Amazon has lowered them to 288 euros, an offer that subtracts 92 euros from its original price.

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series S at Amazon

Unfortunately for many gamers, finding a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X is an impossible mission. Some stock was seen yesterday at MediaMarkt, but it lasted less than 5 minutes. Therefore, at this point, the best choice in game consoles is a Xbox Series S.

This next-gen console is still in stock and is becoming a hit due to the lack of its competitors. It is available on Amazon for 269 euros.

