In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

For a marathon or to see them on vacation. These are the best Disney movies that you can already enjoy on Disney +.

The number of platforms we have to entertain ourselves can result in an increasingly common problem: what to watch today? The number of series, films and documentaries that are available to us on all these websites and applications is immense and one of them is Disney +.

In Disney + there is more than you can imagine or what the application shows you when you open it. There are many hidden gems and movies. What are the best Disney movies you can watch right now?

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

We know that “the best” is something quite personal, but if you want to find the best Disney + movies, there is no better way to order them than according to the IMDB data.

Organized by global score, the best Disney films, or at least now in the Disney + catalog, start with the mythical Star Wars, but without leaving behind other animation classics or newer releases, such as Avengers.

Now you can sign up for Disney + and enjoy its entire catalog for less than 9 euros per month. But if you subscribe with the annual account, you get two months free.

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

The true example of how the second parts are not always bad is Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, which was once the second part of the blockbuster Star Wars.

Not only does it explore more of this universe, but it also shows more of the characters and the world that George Lucas created.

After a surprise attack by the Imperial troops on the camouflaged bases of the rebel alliance, Luke Skywalker, in the company of R2D2, leaves for the planet Dagobah in search of Yoda, the last Jedi master, to teach him the secrets of the Force. Meanwhile, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, and C3PO dodge the Imperial forces and seek refuge from the former owner of the Millennium Falcon, Lando Calrissian, in the mining town of Bespin, where he prepares a trap for them hatched by Darth Vader.

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

The first Star Wars movie was one of the biggest surprises in the world of science fiction. Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope is the second best movie available on Disney + according to IMDB.

Here we are introduced to characters that are already part of popular culture such as Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Obi Wan Kenobi, Han Solo, Chewbacca, R2D2 and C3PO.

The Final Trick (2006)

The final trick It is one of those films that you have been able to see in passing, but if you start it from the beginning it will keep you in suspense and it is surely one of the best films with unexpected script twists.

A Christopher Nolan film that has Hugh Jackman or Christian Bale as the main characters; and an unexpected David Bowie as Nikola Tesla who embroiders it. Two illusionists fight to be the best in London in the late 1890s. A tragic accident, rivalries… One of the best films you can see this weekend.

The Lion King (1994)

The original animated film of The Lion King is undoubtedly one of the films that no millennial will be able to forget and that has had a remake in 2019 that passed without pain or glory.

Crown Prince Simba and his father, King Mufasa, are tricked by their Uncle Scar into taking over the throne of the entire African savannah. A familiar story adapted for a more childlike audience, which was actually traumatized.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Avengers: Endgame is the last film in the first cycle of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A film that due to its weight and significance after more than a decade of Marvel characters on the big screen showed the end of the evil Thanos.

It’s available on Disney +, but you won’t be able to watch it without watching Infinity War first.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War is the first part of the ending of “The Infinity Saga”. One of the last of the third phase of Marvel movies.

It is the beginning of the end of the Avengers series and one of the best Marvel movies, with unexpected twists and all the characters from the comics you can imagine.

Coco (2017)

The blockbuster and critical hit Coco, which won an Oscar for best animated film in 2018, is a love letter to Mexico’s Day of the Dead.

A human movie, which makes you shed the odd tear and is very animated for the whole family, is one of the best Disney films and that you can already find on Disney +.

WALL E (2008)

WALL E is a Pixar animated film that is a clear example of criticism of consumerism and the mistreatment of the planet that humans carry out today.

And best of all, it is a film with a minimum of dialogue, but with a perfectly executed story by the Pixar animators, with a clear message about waste and ecology.

Alien (1979)

Alien is the great science fiction and horror film by Ridley Scott, which after its premiere and for decades generated the nightmares of many young people.

Alien, that xenomorph that hatches from an egg and uses other living animals to grow and become one of the most terrifying and lethal creatures in the universe, has had many more movies, video games and soon a series.

Toy Story (1995)

Toy Story is not just a CGI movie, it was Pixar’s first CGI movie that changed everything in this world.

Directed by John Lasseter, Toy Story catapulted Pixar as a quality movie producer with technology they essentially had to invent. An Oscar winner, she introduced us to the world of toys that come to life when you don’t look at them and characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.