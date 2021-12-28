In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

There are many new mobiles that appear every year. If you don’t know which one is the best you can give away, we make a list of ten that are a sure hit.

When it comes to giving a mobile phone there are many things that you should take into account, and the price is one of them, although currently it varies a lot from one day to the next even in the same store. Deciding is difficult, although we are going to give you a hand.

If you do not know what mobile to give in Reyes Magos 2022, we have compiled the ten best you can give, sorted by price from highest to lowest and with choices for absolutely all budgets, from the wealthiest to those looking for an affordable smartphone first and foremost.

Fortunately, the competition is so high that there are many good devices in any price range.

iPhone 13 for € 909

The new iPhone 13 includes an OLED screen, the new A15 Bionic processor, a battery with more capacity and 2 cameras of 12 megapixels with 47% more performance in low light.

OnePlus 9 for € 459

This high-end 5G smartphone features a Snapdragon 888 processor, the best from Qualcomm right now. In addition, it has an AMOLED screen at 120Hz.

Xiaomi 11T Pro for € 599

Oppo Reno 6 for € 449

Samsung Galaxy A52s for € 349

Samsung’s mid-range mobile with 5G connection, 6.5 “screen, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and 64MP camera.

POCO F3 5G for € 359

This new POCO mobile has almost everything to sweep away, starting with 5G, but also with the enormous power of its Snapdragon 870.

OnePlus Nord 2 for € 385

The mid-range smartphone with a 6.43 “90Hz AMOLED screen, 5G, 8/12 GB of RAM, 128/256 GB, 50 megapixel camera and much more.

realme GT Master Edition for € 269

The new realme GT Master Edition sweeps the mid-range with a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and fast charging at 65W.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 for € 179

With a Helio G88 processor and a 90 Hz screen, this mobile explodes the cheap mobile market due to its low cost.

