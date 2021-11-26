In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

There is no better day throughout the year to buy a mobile than Black Friday. We have compiled the ones that are undoubtedly the best that are on offer today.

Unless you are very clear about the mobile you want, there are quite a few variables when choosing a specific model, and the price is undoubtedly one of the most important. If you have already decided to take the step, it is better to take advantage of the Black Friday offers for that.

There are brands and stores that really throw the house out of the window these days, with widespread sales in their catalogs, in many cases leaving first-rate mobiles at half price or even less.

So you don’t have to dive to infinity in stores, we have compiled the 10 best mobiles on sale this Black Friday 2021.

There is a bit of everything, from cheap phones that barely exceed 100 euros to newly introduced high-end phones that have already dropped in price.

Samsung Galaxy M12 for € 199

Samsung wants to compete face to face with the most prominent Chinese mobile brands, such as Xiaomi or realme. It does so with inexpensive devices that boast, among other things, battery.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is one of them, with a temporary price of 199 euros on Amazon. It has 5,000 mAh of capacity and a pretty good performance.

We have been able to analyze it thoroughly to know that it is a very good entry-level mobile.

realme 8i for 149 €

A cheap mobile does not have to be a slow mobile, something that at this point in 2021 is quite clear. For example, the realme 8i only costs 149 euros, but it has a Mediatek Helio G95 processor that is fully compliant even for gaming.

Not only that but it also has other details that help, such as fast charging, Full HD screen and NFC for mobile payments.

All that and more we have been able to prove in its analysis, which has left us a very good taste in our mouths.

realme Narzo 30 5G for € 175

Realme has put Xiaomi in trouble by playing on its own ground, in that of cheap mobiles. The realme Narzo 30 5G is a very good example of this, especially now that it is on sale on Black Friday.

It costs only 175 euros and it is difficult to ask for more from a mobile for this price: Full HD 90 Hz display, 128GB of storage, 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge and Mediatek Dimensity 700.

It has 5G, so it is a mobile that despite being very affordable has a rope for a while.

realme GT Master Edition for € 289

The new realme GT Master Edition sweeps the mid-range with a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and fast charging at 65W.

Although it is not as powerful as the POCO X3 or the POCO F3, the realme Master GT Edition is a very good mobile, and for less than 300 euros.

Above all, it boasts fast charging at 65W, one of the fastest in the sector, as well as a rather peculiar and striking design.

Like other mobiles on this list, we have been able to do its analysis to see if it fulfills what was promised.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE for € 279

Xiaomi’s new cheap mobile with a 6.55 “AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 778 processor and a 64 Mpx camera.

By surprise, Xiaomi has decided to put the Mi 11 Lite 5G back on sale, now with the surname New Edition.

Get on a Snapdragon 778G and improve its screen and performance in general, and also at a very competitive price, of only 279 euros temporarily during this campaign.

The design is very striking, compact and with a very light weight.

POCO F3 5G for € 299

This new POCO mobile has almost everything to sweep away, starting with 5G, but also because of the enormous power of its Snapdragon 870.

Undoubtedly, the POCO F3 for only 279 euros is the best Black Friday deal on mobiles, at least in terms of features and price.

With Snapdragon 845 delivering high-end performance at a low-mid-range price, little more could be asked for. It has fast charging at 33W and a less bulky design than the POCO X3.

With 128GB of capacity you will surely have more than enough storage for the vast majority of users.

Oppo Find X3 Lite for € 317

This mobile phone stands out for its fast charging and AMOLED screen at 90 Hz, among other things. It is a mid-range that leaves a premium flavor despite its price.

When Oppo arrived in Spain, it did so seeking to compete with OnePlus, Samsung and other brands that are strong in the mid-range. It has adapted to compete with other cheaper mobiles as well, although it continues to pamper especially those that move around 300-400 euros.

That would be the price of the Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G, although it is now on sale for 317 euros. Its design is much better than usual in that price segment.

In addition, it has an excellent AMOLED screen, among other things. We were able to assess all this and more in his review.

Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G for € 449

The Xiaomi 11Ts have arrived a short time ago and they are already falling in price, as it usually happens every year with this line of mobiles given the proximity of Black Friday.

For 449 euros it is a top mobile, with Snapdragon 888 and an excellent camera, one of the prides of Xiaomi.

In its review we put it to the test with results that make the price it has really good.

Samsung Galaxy S21 + for € 799

This is the flagship of Samsung today, for power, connectivity and battery charge, a smartphone that will give you good service for many years.

How could it be otherwise, Samsung’s flagship is one of the best mobiles of 2021 no matter where you look, and the Korean firm always puts everything in its Galaxy S.

In this case, the screen is once again the highlight of its characteristics, although the others are not far behind.

We have a complete analysis of the Galaxy S21 + in which it can be seen that it is worth buying for the 799 euros it costs at the moment.

OnePlus 9 Pro for € 729

The OnePlus premium range mobile has a 6.7 “120 Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 888, 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage with a 48 Mpx camera and 4,500mAh battery.

Little by little OnePlus has gained a well-deserved reputation with mobiles in all ranges, although it is the high-end that best represents what this Asian firm has to offer.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is its best mobile this year, and it is also greatly reduced in price on Amazon to stay at 729 euros.

It is a significant outlay, although it compensates if you want a premium range Android mobile with a truly clean interface. When we could taste it, it left us with an excellent taste in our mouths.

