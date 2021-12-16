

The list is varied as there are scientists from different areas.

Photo: LOIC VENANCE / . / .

As every year, the magazine Nature has released the names of the 10 people to which they have considered as the best scientists of this 2021, And as expected, there are several names of researchers who continue to work to try to find a way to end the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the fact that the scientific agenda continues to be dictated by Covid-19, the editors of Nature did not forget other characters whose work and discoveries throughout the year have been essential to remedy other ills, such as HIV, climate change , biodiversity, technology, among others.

“This year’s Nature 10 list includes people who were at the center of important scientific events that have had a profound impact around the world,” explained Rich Monastersky, editor-in-chief of articles for the journal.

“The stories of the people in Nature’s 10 list offer a new insight into the major advances, issues and controversies that shaped science and impacted the world,” adds Monastersky.

Here we leave you the list of characters that appear in such a significant list for the scientific world.

The 10 scientists of 2021, according to the journal Nature

1) Tulio de Oliveira (Brazil)

This bioinformatician leads a research group at South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal Research Sequencing and Innovation Platform (KRISP) and It was he who on November 25 announced that he had discovered Ómicron, a new variant of Covid-19 and that appeared to be “highly dangerous”.

Another of Oliveira’s achievements this year was having detected Beta, one of the other variants of the virus, which fortunately failed to settle or generate major problems.

2) Winnie Byanyima (Uganda)

She is the director of UNAIDS, the United Nations program on HIV, and in 2021 it was enacted against rich countries and pharmaceutical companies for failing to distribute Covid vaccines fairly, which has resulted in lower income nations being unable to protect their populations.

This year Byanyima led a movement to ask rich countries to release or renounce intellectual property issues of vaccines so that small companies or pharmaceutical companies can produce them and thus have a better distribution.

3) Meaghan Kall (UK)

She is an epidemiologist with the UK Health Safety Agency. Helped spread crucial information about Covid-19, breaking down your agency’s scientific reports into publications easy to understand on social media.

4) Janet Woodcock (United States)

Who was the director of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, for its acronym in English). It is responsible for ensuring that drugs are safe and effective before they are approved for the US market. Woodcock helped streamline the drug evaluation process, ushering in advanced clinical trial designs and pathways to approval that are combined with sophisticated diagnostic tests.

This year she had to make decisions that kept her in the eye of the hurricane, such as the issue of the reinforcements of the anti-Covid vaccine, as well as the approval of a medicine to treat Alzheimer’s that according to some studies, it really is not entirely effective.

Every fall, I look forward to two things: working in my garden and getting my flu shot. Today, I made sure that I did my part and received my flu shot. Be a #FluFighter and get yours today! pic.twitter.com/3IRvy56UHw— Dr. Janet Woodcock (@DrWoodcockFDA) October 1, 2021

5) Friederike Otto (Germany)

This climatologist at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment in London, worked with other researchers to quickly assess if climate change caused by humans has played some role in driving certain extreme weather events.

6) Victoria Tauli-Corpuz (Philippines)

She is a Filipino activist who for years has raised her voice in favor of indigenous peoples, not only in her country but throughout the world, in order to protect the biodiversity of the places where they live, which also has a benefit in terms of The issue of global warming is concerned.

Victoria has spent years disclosing that Indigenous peoples are the best stewards of forests and other biodiversity hotspots, something that has recently been supported by the scientific literature.

“The indigenous peoples of Guatemala continue to be evicted from their lands. In addition, they suffer extreme poverty, malnutrition and persecution.” Victoria Tauli-Corpuz, rapporteur on the human rights of indigenous peoples expressed alarm: https://t.co/V3wkLTSSwq pic.twitter.com/jHp4pAhlCr— United Nations (@UN_es) May 11, 2018

7) Zhang Rongqiao (China)

Was who led the mission of China to become the second country that managed to send a rover to Mars, which was a great triumph for the National Space Administration of China.

8) Timnit Gebru (Ethiopia)

This researcher expert in Artificial Intelligence (AI) created its own research institute so that it could focus in developing AI systems more ethically after he lost his job at Google after a dispute over the tech giant’s investigation of his work.

9) Guillaume Cabanac (France)

This French computer scientist revealed that thousands of scientific publications circulating on the Internet were misleading, as they contained nonsensical texts generated by computer programs, thus helping to alert the world to the problem of misinformation.

10) John Jumper (UK)

He is another expert AI researcher, who along with his colleagues at DeepMind in London shook up the field of structural biology. by publicly releasing the AlphaFold code. It is used to predict protein structures with remarkable precision.

It may interest you:

* COVID: Ómicron multiplies in the bronchi 70 times faster than Delta

* La Palma volcano: scientists estimate that the eruption could end in 10 days

* Pfizer vaccine protects 70% against Omicron hospitalizations, according to study